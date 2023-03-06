While the West Virginia girls basketball state tournament gets going at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center this week, the boys are competing in regional tournaments with a chance to play on the big court next week.
Among the 64 boys teams still alive across the state are seven Kanawha Valley squads that are a win away from the state tournament, which begins March 14 in Charleston.
Class AAAA
George Washington is a mainstay in the state tournament as the Patriots have made it every year since 2017.
The Patriots (21-3) have to go through Princeton (15-6) on The Hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3 co-finals.
The Patriots and the Tigers did not meet in the regular season and coach Rick Greene said Princeton is a good team.
“They went to Greenbrier East and won and they beat Woodrow Wilson,” Greene said. “They have some really quality wins. They ran into one of the hottest teams in the state in Oak Hill.”
In the Section 2 title game, the Tigers fell to Princeton 60-57, which is why Princeton has to travel to GW, which downed South Charleston 50-25 in its Section 1 championship.
Speaking of South Charleston, the Black Eagles (17-7) travel to Oak Hill (14-10) Wednesday for a 7 p.m. bout in the other Region 3 co-final.
South Charleston and Oak Hill faced off once this season with the Black Eagles earning a 51-46 road victory on Feb. 21.
South Charleston coach Josh Daniel knows it won’t be easy to win on the road with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
“Oak Hill is obviously playing very well,” Daniel said. “We just went down there and grinded one out. I didn’t feel like we played our best but we still found a way to win down there, so that’s encouraging. I think they defend well. They’re scoring the ball a lot better than they were earlier in the year. There’s been a lot of good teams going down there in dogfights. We’re going to have our hands full.”
St. Albans also has a tough road test as the Red Dragons (13-11) will play at Huntington (18-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Region 4 co-final.
The Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals faced off once this season with Huntington earning a 70-54 road win on Jan. 24.
That regular-season matchup means nothing now and coach Dana Womack talked about what his team needs to do in order advance to the state tournament.
“We have to go in and compete, and for us to do that we have to be at our best at all levels,” Womack said. “We have to take care of the ball and handle pressure. We just play our basketball game and don’t get caught up in their type of basketball.”
Class AAA
Herbert Hoover got off to an 0-4 start but the Huskies have been nearly unstoppable since.
The Huskies have won 17 of their last 19 games and find themselves a win away from returning to Charleston.
Hoover (17-6) will host PikeView (11-3) in a Region 3 co-final at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the South Charleston Community Center.
The teams did not meet in the regular season and coach Josh Stricker explained what he’s seen from PikeView’s film.
“I have some film to watch still, but they’re long and athletic,” Stricker said. “They play a lot of zone, which helps them. They got [Nathan Riffe], who can shoot it. Their point guard is pretty good.”
Hoover is coming off a 72-52 Section 2 title win, while PikeView was drubbed by Shady Spring 104-35 in a Section 1 final.
Nitro is set to play at Scott in a Region 4 co-final at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Wildcats (11-13) are coming off a 67-46 Section 2 title loss to Logan, while Scott (15-9) is coming off a dramatic 52-49 overtime win in its Section 2 final.
In that game, Isaac Setser gave the Skyhawks a sectional title with a half-court, buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the overtime period.
Nitro played Scott once in the regular season and the Skyhawks won on the road 56-53 on Jan. 24.
Nitro coach Austin Lowe knows Scott has plenty of momentum, but “I like our matchup,” he said. “I think we have a realistic shot. We played those guys tough early in the season. Lost by three. We lost it at the free throw line. I think we pose some problems for them. We’re a little bit bigger. I think all in all it will be a good game.”
Class AA
Poca is the defending Class AA champion as Evans Award winner Isaac McKneely led the Dots to victory in 2022.
McKneely has since departed for the University of Virginia and the Dots will have to find a way to win without him.
Poca (13-11) will have a tough road test as the Dots face Ravenswood (18-5) in the Region 4 co-finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Poca fell to Charleston Catholic 55-41 in the Section 1 final, while Ravenswood downed Wirt County 57-49 in the Section 1 final.
“Ravenswood is really good and well-coached,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said. “[Matthew] Carte is an All-State player and probably one of the better players in the state. They’re really good defensively. They don’t beat themselves, so we’re going to have a great effort to win.”
The teams met Jan. 31 this season with Poca winning 53-39 at home.
Charleston Catholic (19-5) has won 17 of its last 19 games and will host Wirt County (16-8) in a Region 4 co-final on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“Wirt County has had a solid year,” said Catholic coach Hunter Moles. “They’re probably a little underrated. They play extremely hard and are a little scrappy. Like always we just have to focus on ourselves and try to execute at a high level.”
Wirt and Catholic did not meet in the regular season.