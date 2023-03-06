Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

capital gw4
Buy Now

George Washington’s Brendan Hoffman (11) shoots during a regular-season game at Capital High. The Patriots will host Princeton in the Region 3 co-finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

While the West Virginia girls basketball state tournament gets going at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center this week, the boys are competing in regional tournaments with a chance to play on the big court next week.

Among the 64 boys teams still alive across the state are seven Kanawha Valley squads that are a win away from the state tournament, which begins March 14 in Charleston.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags