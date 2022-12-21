POCA - Although high-octane offense might be expected from Scott and Poca, the Skyhawks prevailed in a low-scoring affair, 44-37, Tuesday night on the road.
“I don’t care whether Poca is up or down or anything, this is a hard place to come in and get a win,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said after the game. "Fourteen-point lead, you see it all of the time with these guys, they’ll hit a couple big shots and next thing you know it’s a tight game, and anything can happen down the stretch, especially here. Hats off to them. Those guys play hard and force you to beat them,” he added.
Scott started the game strong with a 7-0 run, but following a Poca timeout, the Dots responded with seven of their own to tie the game in the first quarter.
The Skyhawks rode another 7-0 run into the second quarter, providing them with a 14-7 lead.
Scott accounted for the majority of the second quarter’s offensive production and the Skyhawks hit the locker room with a 25-11 lead.
The Dots outscored Scott 11-8 in the third quarter, allowing Poca to cut its deficit to 11 entering the final quarter.
Poca’s defense tightened up in the fourth quarter and the Dots were within 10 points of Scott with around four minutes left in the game.
The Skyhawks had some late free throw struggles, allowing Poca to hang around, and a Keaton Meeks 3-pointer cut the Poca deficit to just four with about 30 seconds left in the game.
Ultimately, the Skyhawks connected at the free throw line and held strong defensively to escape Poca with a 44-37 victory.
“It's early season, you know," Ballard said. "I’m glad we could come out on top of some games with that, and hopefully learn the lesson that you can go in the gym and shoot free throws, you can shoot 100 free throws a day, but you can’t simulate end of game closing out game pressure.
"It's good that our guys have got that opportunity, and we’re a good shooting team. I don’t expect missing free throws down the stretch to become a thing."
spoke about his team’s win at Poca.
“Anytime you come into this place and win, no matter the score its an unbelievable night," said Scott senior guard Jayden Sharps. "They fought until the end - and they always do; they’re not going to give up."
Sharps praised the performance of his younger teammates. “They’re stepping up big time, and for them to not have any varsity experience and fill in their role, it’s a lot to ask of them, and they’re showing up,” Sharps said.