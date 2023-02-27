Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

huntington gw1
Buy Now

George Washington's Ben Nicol (right) shoots a 3-pointer over Huntington's Jace Coats (21) during their Feb. 18 MSAC Championship game at South Charleston Community Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

A week after the prep girls basketball playoffs began in West Virginia, boys sectional tournaments will get going this week throughout the state.

The Kanawha Valley's 13 teams start their attempt to make the state tournament, which begins March 14 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags