A week after the prep girls basketball playoffs began in West Virginia, boys sectional tournaments will get going this week throughout the state.
The Kanawha Valley's 13 teams start their attempt to make the state tournament, which begins March 14 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Higher-seeded teams will host all sectional games and all games are set for 7 p.m.
Most semifinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday while most finals are on Friday. Semifinal losers are eliminated.
Teams that make the sectional final automatically advance to next week’s regionals, meaning the losing team in the final will still earn a regional berth. Sectional winners will have home-court advantage during regionals.
Class AAAA
Six Kanawha Valley teams are competing in Class AAAA sectionals, most of which are on Tuesday.
George Washington is the No. 1 seed in Region 3 Section 1; the Patriots (19-3) will host No. 4 Riverside (1-21) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
George Washington was ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA in the final Associated Press statewide poll. The Patriots have won six of their last seven games, the loss coming against Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown.
The Patriots beat Riverside twice this season, 79-42 on Dec. 17 and 63-25 on Jan. 20.
GW coach Rick Greene said his team has gone through a gantlet in its last few games.
Before Saturday's 75-70 win over Class AAAA's then-No. 2 Parkersburg South, George Washington played against the Class AAAA then-No. 7 Jefferson on Feb. 7, hosted Class AAAA then-No. 4 Huntington on Feb. 18, played at Nitro on Feb. 20 and went to Class AAAA No. 1 Morgantown on Feb. 23.
In the Huntington game, GW secured the Mountain State Athletic Conference title.
“Last Saturday we played a No. 4 team in the MSAC game,” Greene said. “We went Monday to Nitro and [Nitro coach] Austin [Lowe] does such a great job. Then two days later we’re in Morgantown, and less than 48 hours later these kids are playing South.”
Greene said his team should be locked and loaded as it vies for a return trip to the Class AAAA state tournament.
”If we’re not ready to go Tuesday, then that’s on us,” Greene said. “We just played No. 1, 2 and 4. No better preparation for that.”
Also in Region 3 Section 1, No. 2 South Charleston hosts No. 3 Capital in an all-MSAC sectional.
South Charleston (16-6) is No. 5 in the AP's final Class AAAA poll and has won six of its last seven games.
Capital (8-12) dealt with injury troubles early in the season and dropped the first matchup between the teams 62-55 on Jan. 6. The Cougars almost bounced back in the second matchup against the Black Eagles but South Charleston earned a 44-41 road victory.
Capital coach Matt Greene, Rick Greene's son, talked about his keys to success in the sectional rematch that has been played two, going on three, years in a row.
"We have to put a full game together," Greene said. "South Charleston, as talented as they are, you can't lose shooters and you can't turn the ball over and give them extra opportunities."
South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said the rivalry matchup will be a test for his squad.
"At this point of the year you can throw records out the window," Daniel said. "Teams are fighting for their lives and you're going to get everybody's best effort and we don't expect anything less from Capital. On top of that it's a rivalry game which throws even more emotion and hype into it. You work all year round for games like this."
The GW-Riverside winner will face the Capital-SC winner Friday in the sectional final.
Parkersburg South is the No. 1 seed in Region 4 Section 2 and the Patriots will host No. 4 Hurricane on Tuesday in a semifinal.
Hurricane (10-11) has won three of its last four and did not play Parkersburg South in the regular season.
Parkersburg South (16-6) ranked No. 3 in the final AP poll and the Patriots have won four of their last five. The Patriots are coming off the aforementioned loss to George Washington on Saturday.
No. 3 St. Albans will also travel to Parkersburg on Friday to take on No. 2 Parkersburg in the other Region 4 Section 2 semifinal.
The Red Dragons (12-10) fell to Parkersburg (6-15) 65-57 on Jan. 12. and St. Albans has lost three of its last four.
The Hurricane-Parkersburg South winner will play the St. Albans-Parkersburg winner on Friday in the title game.
Class AAA
Herbert Hoover is the No. 1 seed in the Region 3 Section 2 tournament and the Huskies will be the home team against No. 4 Sissonville on Tuesday. The game will be played at West Virginia State University's Walker Convocation Center as the facility at Elkview Middle -- where Hoover played its regular-season home games -- is not up to WVSSAC playoff standards.
Hoover (15-6) got off to a rough start this season, losing its first four games. But the Huskies bounced back in a remarkable way, winning 15 of their next 17 games to close out the season.
The Huskies earned a No. 6 ranking in the final Class AAA AP poll.
Hoover went 2-0 against its Cardinal Conference foe Sissonville (5-17) this season, winning 56-48 on Jan. 6 and 75-65 on Jan. 31.
On Friday in the sectional final, the Sissonville-Hoover winner will take on the winner of Tuesday's semifinal between No. 3 Nicholas County and No. 2 Lewis County.
No. 2 Winfield hosts No. 3 Nitro on Tuesday in a Region 4 Section 1 semifinal in another Cardinal Conference playoff bout.
Nitro (10-12) split the season series with Winfield (13-9). The Wildcats won the first matchup 54-38 on Dec. 27 but the Generals got revenge with a 66-55 win on Feb. 14.
For Winfield, ranked seventh in the final AP poll, coach Travis Tarr said Nitro presents a challenge.
"The times that we've played them they've been one of the few teams that outrebounded us," Tarr said. "I know the level of toughness they're going to bring. They're tough kids and they play really hard and execute really well. We have to come in and be mentally tough and physically tough. From a guarding standpoint they can get hot really quick."
On Friday in the sectional final, the Nitro-Winfield winner will face off against the winner of No. 1 Ripley's home game against No. 4 Point Pleasant, set for Tuesday.
Class AA
Buffalo, Charleston Catholic and Poca are the three Kanawha Valley teams in Class AA that round out the 13-team field in the Charleston area.
In Region 4 Section 1, Charleston Catholic is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4 Clay County on Wednesday at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
Catholic (17-5) was ranked sixth in the final AP poll and the Irish are coming off a 54-39 loss to Class AAA No. 2 Fairmont Senior.
Four of Catholic's five losses came against teams that finished ranked in Class AAA. The Irish have won 15 of their last 17 games. Catholic and Clay (4-18) did not meet in the regular season.
Elsewhere in Region 4 Section 1, No. 2 Buffalo hosts No. 3 Poca Wednesday.
Buffalo (13-9) has won four of its last five. The Bison defeated defending champion Poca (12-10) twice this season. Buffalo won 56-52 on Jan. 3 and 43-37 on Feb. 7.
The Catholic-Clay winner will face the Buffalo-Poca winner in Friday's sectional championship.