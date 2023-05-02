Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

coach dana womack
St. Albans boys basketball coach Dana Womack announced his resignation on April 25.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

St. Albans boys basketball coach Dana Womack is out after two seasons.

The coach announced his resignation via social media on April 25.

