St. Albans boys basketball coach Dana Womack is out after two seasons.
The coach announced his resignation via social media on April 25.
“After discussions with my family and the school administration, I want to inform everyone that today will be my official last day as the SAHS Boys Basketball head coach,” Womack wrote in an April 25 Facebook post. “The decision was hard but one that was made with a lot of thought.”
Womack tallied a 28-20 record in his two years with the Red Dragons.
Womack didn’t give a specific reason for his resignation but he said the timing was right.
“It was my decision and it was just the right timing and I’m just grateful to the administration for giving me the opportunity to come back home and coach,” Womack said in a phone interview.
“I had a great time doing it. I felt very excited for some things we got to accomplish over the couple years that I was there. I just feel like it was the right time, and I wish the best for the St. Albans program and whoever the new coach is that takes over the young talent that they have. I just felt like it was the right time to step away.”
The Red Dragons went 13-12 last season, losing to Huntington in the regional co-finals.
St. Albans athletic director Rick Whitman was thankful for Womack’s two years of service.
“He had two winning seasons and went to the regional finals both years,” Whitman said. “I think he did a good job with our kids. For whatever reason, sometimes when you become a coach for the first time, it may not be all you thought it was, but he did a good job for us.”
Whitman said the search for a new coach has already begun.
“We’ll probably try to get someone replaced as quickly as possible,” Whitman said. “Hopefully before the school year ends.”