March madness in the Mountain State is in full swing.
A few days after four West Virginia girls basketball teams were crowned as state champions at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, four Kanawha Valley boys teams will play to achieve the same goal.
South Charleston, George Washington, Herbert Hoover and Charleston Catholic are the Valley teams that are still alive and all but Charleston Catholic return to the tournament for at least the second year in a row.
Play begins Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and runs through Saturday.
Class AAAA
George Washington and South Charleston faced off in a Class AAAA quarterfinal last year when the No. 4-seed Black Eagles downed the No. 5 Patriots 53-49.
South Charleston went on to fall to eventual champion Morgantown 58-42 in the semifinal round.
If South Charleston and George Washington are to face off again in this year's tournament, it would be in the final on Saturday.
The No. 4 Patriots (22-3) are set to face No. 7 Jefferson (16-7) in a quarterfinal on Tuesday at 1 p.m., while the No. 5 Black Eagles (18-7) take on No. 4 Huntington (19-5) on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
South Charleston and Huntington faced off once in the regular season; the Highlanders downed the Black Eagles 59-45 at home on Feb. 9 in a battle of Mountain State Athletic Conference foes.
"They're very talented," South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said. "It's going to be a challenge for us. We went there and they beat us. I really didn't feel like we played very well at all and it was probably one of our worst games of the year. We think that Huntington is a good matchup for us and it's a winnable game but we have to play very well."
When South Charleston was in the state tournament last year, the Black Eagles had Duane Harris who was one of the team's leaders.
Harris now plays for the Highlanders after transferring last year, but Daniel said there are no hard feelings.
"We have a good relationship," Daniel said. "We talk once every couple of weeks and stay in touch with each other. There's no hard feelings with the whole situation. He made a move to a place he felt like it was best for him and it worked out. He's obviously a very talented player."
Bryson Smith leads the Black Eagles in scoring with 14.6 points per game and he averages 8.4 rebounds per game.
George Washington played Jefferson earlier in the season and the Patriots won 79-54 on Feb. 7 during the Par Mar Stores Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Patriots coach Rick Greene said that win won't be indicative of Tuesday's matchup as Jefferson had a quick turnaround when the teams met during the regular season.
"I don't think the State game has very much bearing," Greene said. "They traveled and spent the night and played South Charleston. We had not played. I think we have a feel for each other but I think that's it. We're going to see a different Jefferson team on Tuesday. It's pretty good seventh seed."
GW is led by its two seniors Brendan Hoffman and Ben Nicol. Nicol, an Ohio signee, averages 12.9 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game. Hoffman averages 17.9 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game.
Another Class AAAA quarterfinal is between No. 3 Parkersburg South and No. 6 Hedgesville which is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, No. 1 Morgantown faces No. 8 Bridgeport in the last quarterfinal.
Semifinals are on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. and the championship is on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Class AAA
Herbert Hoover is on a remarkable run this year. After dropping its first four games of the season, the Huskies (18-6) have won 18 of their last 20 games and are on an 11-game win streak. Hoover hasn't lost since Jan. 21.
Because of Hoover's hot streak, the Huskies earned a No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Scott in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 9 p.m.
Hoover downed Scott 80-71 at home on Jan. 28 but Hoover coach Josh Stricker said the Skyhawks, led by senior guard Reece Carden, are a dangerous team.
"They got Reece who is probably one of the best players in the state," Stricker said. "They're going to run up and down the floor. They're going to try to trap us and get easy buckets. They shoot the ball really well. We just hope we can contain them and we're ready to play some defense and get the win."
Hoover and Scott (16-9) were both ousted by eventual champion Fairmont Senior in last year's tournament.
Hoover lost to Fairmont Senior 56-47 in the quarterfinal while Scott was downed 68-54 in the semifinal.
The aforementioned Polar Bears are the No. 2 seed this year and face No. 7 North Marion at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Hoover is led by Eli Robertson who is the program's all-time leading scorer. Robertson averages 22.5 points per game.
Shady Spring is the No. 1 seed and will take on No. 8 Hampshire at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and No. 3 Ripley faces No. 6 Elkins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Semifinals are on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and the championship is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Charleston Catholic returns to the state tournament for the first time since 2021 and the Irish are the No. 4 seed.
The Irish (20-5) will take on No. 5 South Harrison (23-2) in a quarterfinal at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Catholic and South Harrison did not meet in the regular season and Catholic coach Hunter Moles explained what he's seen on film.
"They're big and physical," Moles said. "They have some good shooters as well. If I compared them to someone we've played this season I'd compare them to Scott or Elkins. Same preparations as always, just trying to tune up our details like we do and just get ready to go have some fun Wednesday."
South Harrison was in last year's tournament but lost to Ravenswood 49-46 in the quarterfinal round.
Catholic is led by Jayallen Turner, who scores 19.7 points per game and pulls in 7.1 rebounds per game.
Elsewhere in Class AA, No. 3 Chapmanville takes on No. 6 Ravenswood at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a quarterfinal. The next quarterfinal is at 1 p.m. Wednesday between No. 2 Bluefield No. 7 Wheeling Central and No. 1 Williamstown takes on No. 8 Trinity at 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals are on Friday at 11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. and the championship is Saturday at 5 p.m.
Class A
There are no Kanawha Valley teams in Class A but the tournament begins at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday as No. 4 Clay-Battelle takes on No. 5 Webster County in a quarterfinal.
The next quarterfinal is between No. 1 James Monroe and No. 8 Cameron at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
On Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., No. 3 Tucker County takes on No. 6 East Hardy and the last quarterfinal is between No. 2 Tug Valley and No. 7 Wahama at 7:15 p.m.
Semifinals are on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the championship is on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.