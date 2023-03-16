Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Huntington's Mikey Johnson (2) drives toward the basket against Morgantown defenders Sha-Ron Young (5), Jacob King (3) and Izzy Everett (2) during a Class AAAA prep boys basketball state tournament semifinal game Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Morgantown executed its D to a T in a 66-41 victory over Huntington High on Thursday in the Class AAAA prep boys basketball state semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

"Our guys came out and executed the game plan to a T," Mohigans coach Dave Tallman said. "We played great defense against a team that has a lot of great athletes and a lot of quickness. You don't guard those guys and limit them like we did unless you play great team defense."

