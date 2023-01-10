LOGAN — It was a 3-point shootout at Willie Akers Arena for a prep boys basketball matchup between Class AAA No. 6 Logan (7-5) and Class AA No. 8 Poca (6-4).
Both teams played evenly for three quarters. In the fourth, however, the Wildcats caught fire and their defense forced multiple turnovers to pull away from the Dots and secure a 57-47 victory on Tuesday.
Scotty Browning paved the way for the Wildcats with a game-high 22 points, but Julius Clancy caused havoc for Poca’s offense with a tenacious defensive effort, causing 13 total turnovers along with five rebounds, keeping the Dots at bay toward the end.
Wildcats coach Zach Green lauded his team's defensive effort in the second half.
“We had a bunch of different guys step up and grind [Poca] down," Green said. "We were quicker to the ball and our rotation was much better in stopping what they were trying to do."
The game was tied at 24 at halftime thanks in part to Poca’s Kambel Meeks, who was strong from long range - 5 of 7 behind the arc - and had 21 points as the Dots’ leading scorer.
A Garrett Williamson 3-pointer keyed an early 5-0 Logan run, putting the Wildcats up 10-5 with two minutes left in the opening quarter.
On Poca’s next possession, Meeks hit a deep 3-pointer to shrink Logan's lead to three. A jump ball forced Logan back on defense and Poca found an open look to the post where Nathan McCormick put in an easy layup to tie the game at 10 with under a minute left.
Logan and Poca traded 3-pointers to head into the second quarter with the score tied at 13.
Poca held Logan scoreless for the first three minutes of the second quarter and gained a four-point lead. It was a stalemate at 19-15 for the next two minutes until Scotty Browning found an open look from long range to inch the Wildcats closer.
For the remainder of the half, Logan shifted into a full-court press, causing problems for the Dots. Williamson hit his third 3-pointer of the night to take the lead back for the Wildcats, but the Dots battled back and the game went to halftime tied.
Poca took a four-point lead to start the second half but that didn't last long as Julius Clancy attacked any and every Poca ball handler, disrupting their efforts. With 13 seconds left in the third, Clancy's putback gave the Wildcats a 36-35 lead heading into the fourth.
Logan flipped the script and gained a four-point lead of its own to start the final period. Williamson's fourth and final 3-pointer gave Logan a 48-41 lead, its biggest of the night to that point. Logan held that lead for the rest of the way, eventually extending it to 11 before taking the 57-47 victory.
Green is happy with the result but is still looking for his team to start out with the same intensity it showed late in the game.
“I really want to get our guys to come out in the beginning stages of the game the way we play in the second half," Green said. "I wanted to get a lead early on Poca because making them play at our pace and force them to come from behind is how you beat good teams like them."