A young, injury-riddled Charleston Catholic team up against a brutal schedule took its fair share of lumps last season.
The Irish are planning on a delivering a few lumps of their own next time around.
Boasting a roster stacked with experience and with plenty of talent in tow, that optimism seems well-founded. The Irish are working as well and attended both the Patriot Shootout and the Red and Black Athletic Club Shootout last week.
"They say it's the offseason but it should be called the on season," Catholic coach Hunter Moles said after his team earned a win over South Charleston at George Washington last Wednesday. "You work on your game, you work on your team, you work on your fitness -- this is the time you work on this type of stuff, and there should be no pressure on you because you're just trying to get better."
That's the hope both over the summer and beyond as the Irish gear up for yet another murderers' row of games in the winter. Of Catholic's 14 defeats in a 10-14 season, 10 came at the hands of teams that made the state tournament. It lost three games against Class AAAA South Charleston, St. Albans and state runner-up Parkersburg South, two against Class AAA state tourney teams, including one against champion Fairmont Senior, and three against Class AA state champ Poca.
Moles said his team can expect more of the same this year.
"We start with St. Albans, Cabell Midland, Huntington, [Greater Beckley Christian] -- we're going to have a tough schedule again, but it only makes us better," Moles said.
Junior guard Jayallen Turner agreed.
"We played a hard schedule last year and we went through a lot," Turner said. "We pretty much have the same team and I definitely think we're in a good position right now."
Turner led the Irish in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game last season. He turned heads last week as well, flashing long-range shooting and improved ballhandling to go with plus athleticism. He made 3-pointers, he led fast breaks and he rattled the backboard with a dunk against the Black Eagles. Still with two seasons to go, Moles said the sky is the limit for Turner.
"I think everybody is going to know who he is, he's going to get everyone's best defender every night, but he's killing it, man," Moles said. "There's no other way to say it. He's a beast. He's worked on his game, he's a gym rat, he's in the gym, he's in the weight room with me -- he's just a good guy. He's a team-first guy, he makes the right play, he's fun to coach, he's super-athletic -- we're super-excited for Jay. We just need him to step up that leadership a little bit."
A self-professed "quiet guy," that may a bit difficult at first for Turner. But he said the camaraderie his team built through adversity last season is making that process easier.
"I definitely have to step up out there," Turner said. "I'm usually more of a quiet guy, but I feel like if they expect stuff out of you, they're going to listen to you too."
On the court, Turner figures to have plenty of help. Max Wilcox contributed 10 points per game as a freshman last year, and Moles said his effort and willingness to do the dirty work has been a plus already this summer.
Juniors Angelo Cinco and Jeff Reynolds as well as sophomore Jonah Ball also drew praise from Moles, as did incoming freshman Zaden Ranson, who figures to provide a post presence underneath.
"I love his game," Moles said. "He's very raw. Once we get him in and teach him the fundamentals of how we want to do things, he's got the size and the athletic ability."
The Irish were made of mostly underclassmen last year and that won't change this year. The difference is that most of those underclassmen already have varsity experience under their belts against some of the best teams in the state.
Turner and company believe that could make all the difference.
"I'm really excited — all I can think about is the state tournament," Turner said. "We missed it last year. We have a great chance this year."