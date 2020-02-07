Logan pulled away in the fourth quarter Friday night, earning a 62-51 Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory against visiting Scott.
The Skyhawks (11-7) hit just three field goals in the final quarter.
David Early led all scorers with 29 points for Logan (11-7), while Noah Cook scored 12 and Mitchell Hainer 11. Jagger Bell paced Scott (11-7) with 13 points and Jon Hamilton and Braxton Dolin each scored 10.
Clay County 82, Calhoun County 63: Tanner Faulkner led four Panthers in double figures with 19 points as Clay (12-4) defended home court against the Red Devils. Curtis Litton added 18 points, Grant Krajeski 16 and Colten Pritt 13 for Clay. Nick Moore led all scorers with 30 points for Calhoun (5-12), with Adam Parsons scoring 18.
Braxton County 75, Gilmer County 60: Jadyn Stewart poured in 33 points as Braxton (12-4) held off the visiting Titans. Hunter Knicely chipped in 14 points for the Eagles. Brady Fitzwater led Gilmer (8-8) with 18 points, while Zach Nicholas and Josh Gibscomb each scored 14 for the Titans.
Williamstown 51, Tug Valley 49: Samuel Cremeans led unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Williamstown with 23 points as it slipped past host Tug Valley. Xavier Caruthers added 20 points for the visitors. Easton Davis led Tug Valley with 13 points.
Girls
Tolsia 63, Carter Christian, Kentucky 18: Katie Marcum recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds as Tolsia (10-8) took its fourth win in five games. Gracie Greenhill and Grace Williams each scored eight points for the visiting Warriors, who were held to just one point in the fourth quarter.