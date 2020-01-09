George Washington shot out to a 21-point first quarter lead at Hurricane and went on to a 84-66 boys prep basketball victory Thursday night.
The Patriots (5-3) got 17 points from Mason Pinkett, while Zane McCarty scored 14 and Gus Eddy and William Gabbert each finished with 11. Austin Dearing finished with a game-high 34 points for Hurricane (3-5).
South Charleston 45, St. Albans 44: DJ Johnson hit a 2-pointer with 4 seconds remaining in overtime to lift South Charleston to a road victory. Harold Pannell led the Black Eagles (5-2) with 14 points, while Johnson and Quaysean Sutton each finished with 12. For SA (5-3), Rodney Toler tallied 13 points and Ethan Clay 11.
Huntington 67, Riverside 42: Eli Archer scored 20 points to lead host Huntington past Riverside. Torin Lochow tallied 17 points and Dionn Sims and Sam Smith each added 10 for the Highlanders (5-3), who outscored Riverside 42-17 in the second half to pull away. Javante Elzy notched 14 points and Josh Arthur added 13 to lead the Warriors (0-8).
Ripley 68, Parkersburg 60: Ty Johnson registered 22 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as Ripley outlasted visiting Parkersburg. Tobias Scholl chipped in 17 points and Carter Casto and Isaac Robertson each added 11 for the Vikings (5-4). Noah Umpleby led the Big Reds with 20 points and Sam Potts scored 19.
Webster County 101, Doddridge County 62: Rye Gadd scored 28 points as the Highlanders handed the Bulldogs their sixth straight loss in Upper Glade. Kadin Wright added 22 points for Webster County (5-2) and Devin Coley and William Lewis scored 10 each and Kaden Cutlip had nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and six steals.
Doddridge County (1-7) got 14 points from Jaron Spencer and 12 points from Noah Bumgardner.
Girls
Logan 53, Sissonville 34: Peyton Ilderton tallied 26 points and nine rebounds to lead Logan to a home win. Jill Tothe tacked on 11 points for the Wildcats (4-5). Alexis Bailey paced the Indians (3-7) with 11 points and Sydney Farmer added 10.
Wayne 54, Herbert Hoover 38: Alana Eves drilled four 3-pointers on her way to 25 points as Wayne (8-1) cruised to a home win. Taylor Ray recorded 16 points to lead the Huskies (7-4).
Sherman 43, Independence 36: Caroline Nelson netted 19 points and Hailea Skeens 18 as Sherman (3-5) held off the visiting Patriots. Emily Suddreth recorded a game-high 21 points to lead Independence (3-7).
Ripley 47, Ravenswood 32: McKennan Hall fired in 14 points as Ripley picked up a road win. Kaitlyn Sarver tacked on 13 points and Kaylei Blackburn 12 for the Vikings (8-1). Annie Hunt led the way for the Red Devils (3-7) with 15 points.
PikeView 63, Westside 48: Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey had double-doubles to propel the Panthers to the win over the Renegades in Princeton. Bailey and McKinney scored 16 points each while Bailey added 18 rebounds and McKinney recorded 11. Hope Craft added 12 points and Karen Perdue had 11 for PikeView (6-4). Rianna Kenneda scored 15 to lead Westside (7-3).
Braxton County 54, Calhoun County 44: Jocelyn Abraham had a double-double (25 points, 17 rebounds) to lead the Eagles (10-2) to a home win. The Red Devils (4-5) got 15 points from Josie Montgomery and 12 from Madison Dennis.