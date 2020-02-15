Lauren Harmison (31 points, 10 rebounds) and Kalissa Lacy (21 points, 11 assists) each had double-doubles to spark George Washington to a 67-55 girls basketball win Saturday in Huntington.
With the win, the Patriots (13-7) clinch a spot in the MSAC title game, where they take on No. 3-ranked Parkersburg at 6 p.m. Saturday at the South Charleston Community Center.
For the Timberwolves, Caroline Asbury scored 19 points and Sidney Meredith 17.
Ripley 52, John Marshall 51: McKennan Hall dropped in 19 points and Lauren Roush 11 as the homestanding Vikings (13-5) picked up a win. For the Monarchs, Anna Blake had 14 points and Lakyn Groves 13.
Parkersburg South 69, Greenbrier East 59: Erin Williams and Makenna Winans each registered 20 points as South knocked off visiting East.
Skylar Bosley added 12 points for the Patriots (7-11). Haley McClure tossed in a game-high 24 points to lead the Spartans (15-3), and Cadence Stewart donated 14.
Summers County 63, Charleston Catholic 47: Taylor Isaac pumped in 25 points as Summers cruised to a road win.
Gavin Pivont added 13 points and Riley Richmond recorded 10 for the Bobcats (14-6). Hannah Rahin registered 24 points to pace the Irish (12-8).
Boys
St. Albans 59, Greenbrier East 46: Rodney Toler tallied 17 points as St. Albans picked up a win at Greenbrier East.
Ethan Clay added 11 points and Bones Johnson and Braxton Good each chipped in 10 points for the Red Dragons (12-7). For East (6-9), Bailee Coles led the way with 17 points and Sam Aultz turned in 10.
Logan 57, Winfield 53: With All-Stater David Early still recovering from a foot injury, freshman Aiden Slack picked up the slack for the host Wildcats (14-7) with a career-high 18 points to match Mitchell Hainer for the team high in a close win against the Generals (7-10). Early is expected back for Logan’s next game.
Donovan Craft led Winfield with 18 points, Blake Morris scored 13 and Hunter Morris 10.
Buffalo 56, Tucker County 48: Jackson England hit 8 of 11 free throws and scored 18 points to pace the Bison to victory in a place-winner game at the Hometown Invitational Tournament in Clarksburg. Alec Hanshaw added 11 points for Buffalo (6-12).
For the Mountain Lions (3-16), Wyatt Betler had 18 points and Zack Colebank 10.
Sissonville 64, Wayne 62: Brody Danberry scored a layup with 1.2 seconds remaining as Sissonville edged visiting Wayne.
Dylan Griffith led the Indians (5-14) with 20 points, while Danberry finished with 19 and Joseph Udoh added 11. Kolby Stiltner paced the Pioneers (2-16) with 15 points, while Nick Bryant tacked on 13 and Brian Sansom and Jacob Merritt each chipped in 11.