Alec Hanshaw had 19 points as Buffalo ended its regular season with a 71-58 boys basketball win over visiting Wahama Thursday evening.
Noah Thompson tacked on 16 points and Ian Thompson tossed in 10 for the Bison (8-14), who outscored Wahama 23-13 in the second quarter to pull away.
Harrison Panko-Shields scored 15 points to lead the White Falcons (0-22), while Michael VanMeter added 14, Abram Pauley chipped in 12, and Josiah Lloyd donated 11.
George Washington 55, Winfield 52: Mason Pinkett poured in 20 points to power the Patriots to a road win.
Zane McCarty netted 10 points for GW (16-5). Donovan Craft and Ethan Kincaid each tossed in 13 points to lead the Generals (9-13).
Girls
Summers County 67, Montcalm 24: Taylor Isaac led Summers County (17-6) with 23 points as the Bobcats advanced in the Class A Region 3 Section 2 tournament. Gavin Pivont added 14 points for Summers. Megan Lester led visiting Montcalm with seven points, as the Generals finished their season at 10-13.
Pocahontas County 48, Webster County 33: Laila Calhoun scored 19 points as Pocahontas (19-4) advanced to the Class A Region 3 Section 1 finals. Kierstin Taylor added 14 points for the Warriors. Sydney Baird led Webster (11-3) with a game-high 23 points. Pocahontas faces Charleston Catholic on Friday in the sectional championship.