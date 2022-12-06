Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gracie Shamblin pumped in 24 points as Parkersburg South edged host Hurricane in 56-52 overtime in a high school girls basketball game Tuesday night.

Carrie Rhodes chipped in 13 points for South (2-0).

Tags