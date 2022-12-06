Prep roundup: Parkersburg South downs Hurricane 56-52 in overtime Staff reports Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gracie Shamblin pumped in 24 points as Parkersburg South edged host Hurricane in 56-52 overtime in a high school girls basketball game Tuesday night.Carrie Rhodes chipped in 13 points for South (2-0).Maggie Oduor led the Redskins with 24 points and Erin Dempsey donated 12.Logan 34, Herbert Hoover 30: Payton Butcher tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Wildcats (1-1) held off visiting Hoover to earn their first win of the season.Reagan Geary led the Huskies (0-3) with 15 points.Cross Lanes Christian 55, Elk Valley Christian 30: Brianna Webb scored 17 points and Eliza Bacchus tossed in 15 to lead Cross Lanes Christian to a road win.Sydney Persinger added 12 points for the Warriors (1-2).Kaitlyn Swor paced Elk Valley (3-1) with 15 points.BoysCharleston Catholic 42, St. Albans 40: Max Wilcox fired in 14 points as the Irish opened its season with a win over visiting St. Albans.JayAllen Turner added 11 points for Catholic (1-0).Chance Hartwell had 10 points for the Red Dragons (0-1). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Parkersburg South Point Sport Basketball Overtime Win Elk Valley Hurricane Basketball Game Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Department of Homeland Security responding to false active shooter reports at South Charleston High, other area schoolsGirlfriend testifies: Told Smith to 'hurry up' and kill familyWVU Athletics: Baker promoting NIL team shortly after hiringAirport leader seeks advice from legislators on slip that could hinder facility accessWVU roundup: Multiple players entering transfer portal including QB Daniels, per reportNational Guard in jails not sustainable, corrections official saysWV stream gauge network that provides key data to emergency and environmental officials faces funding shortfallGazette-Mail editorial: Just who is imposing their views on whom?Dear Abby: Newlywed divides time with wife and co-worker mistressGirls basketball: Nitro routs Capital 61-25