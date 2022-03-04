Prep roundup: Parkersburg South downs St. Albans in boys section final Staff reports Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cyrus Traugh registered 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Parkersburg South put away St. Albans 79-66 to win the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 boys basketball championship in Parkersburg.Parkersburg South (19-3) hosts Huntington Wednesday in the Region 4 co-final. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.Ashton Mooney added 20 points for South while Jackson Smith netted a career-high 19 points.Drew Reed and Jaden Clark each scored 17 points to lead the Red Dragons (15-7) and Chance Hartwell had 12 points. SA travels to Cabell Midland Wednesday in the other regional co-final.Logan 66, Scott 49: Jackson Tackett tossed in 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Logan claimed the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 title.Logan advances to the Region 4 co-final, where it hosts Nitro at 7 p.m. Tuesday.Scottie Browning added 20 points for the Wildcats (22-2) and Garrett Williamson added 14.Reece Carden led the Skyhawks (15-9) with 26 points. Scott travels to Winfield Tuesday in the other regional co-final. Greenbrier East 65, Princeton 50: Aaron Griffith poured in 27 points to lead the Spartans to the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 title.Adam Seams chipped in 10 points for East (13-10), which outscored the Tigers 23-9 in the second quarter to pull away.The Spartans host George Washington Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3 co-final.Kris Joyce led the Tigers (13-8) with 18 points and Grant Cochran donated 10. Princeton travels to South Charleston in the other regional co-final.Ravenswood 41, Charleston Catholic 38: Matthew Carte posted 14 points and six rebounds to help Ravenswood hold off the visiting Irish in double overtime and win the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 title.Drew Hunt chipped in eight points for the Red Devils (19-4).Jon McComas led Catholic (10-13) with 16 points and Jayallen Turner tacked on 12.Ravenswood hosts Buffalo Thursday in the Region 4 co-final, while the Irish travel to Poca in the other co-final. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesOlde Main renaissance boosts St. AlbansHouse changes governor's budget to include personal income tax repealKanawha grand jury hands up 49 indictmentsWVU football: Optimism reigns at Brown's presserVoters will decide in November who ultimately controls education policyRyan Pritt: Three-week window in Kanawha County causes qualms for some coachesBoys basketball: GW-SC game tops list of Kanawha Valley sectional finals FridayHarrell talks WVU's young QBsGirls basketball: Charleston Catholic holds on to beat Roane County 37-33, earns state berthDear Abby: Mother doesn't want grandma involved in son's recovery