Rodney Toler tallied 17 points as St. Albans picked up a 59-46 boys prep basketball win over Greenbrier East Saturday afternoon in Fairlea.
Ethan Clay added 11 points and Bones Johnson and Braxton Good each chipped in 10 points for the Red Dragons (12-7). For East (6-9), Bailee Coles led the way with 17 points and Sam Aultz turned in 10.
Buffalo 56, Tucker County 48: Jackson England hit 8 of 11 free throws and scored 18 points to pace the Bison to victory in a place-winner game at the Hometown Invitational Tournament in Clarksburg. Alec Hanshaw added 11 points for Buffalo (6-12).
For the Mountain Lions (3-16), Wyatt Betler had 18 points and Zack Colebank 10.
Girls
George Washington 67, Spring Valley 55: Lauren Harmison (31 points, 10 rebounds) and Kalissa Lacy (21 points, 11 assists) each had double-doubles to spark the victory for the visiting Patriots (13-7).
For the Timberwolves, Caroline Asbury scored 19 points and Sidney Meredith 17.
Ripley 52, John Marshall 51: McKennan Hall dropped in 19 points and Lauren Roush 11 as the homestanding Vikings (13-5) picked up a win. For the Monarchs, Anna Blake had 14 points and Lakyn Groves 13.