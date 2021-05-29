Frank Early, a two-sport athlete and a recent graduate of Herbert Hoover, died in a single-car accident Friday evening in Lincoln County, according to multiple reports.
Early, 18, graduated with Hoover’s senior class on Monday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Early played football and basketball for the Huskies, competing as a defensive end on a football team that reached the Class AA playoff quarterfinals last fall and as a center on a team that played in the Class AAA state tournament this season. His senior season was his first season of football.
In basketball, his career high of 15 points came as a junior in a 71-54 win against Clay County. One of his top games, however, came as a senior in an 86-47 victory against Nicholas County as he scored 12 points with three rebounds, making all six shots he took in the game.
He averaged 5 points per game as a senior as the Huskies made it to the state tournament for just the second time in program history.