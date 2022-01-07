A winter storm brought about 9 inches of snow to the Kanawha Valley and all prep basketball games in the area were called off on Thursday and most were scrubbed Friday.
As a result, teams were forced to reschedule or cancel games all together.
Charleston Catholic’s road game against Buffalo was the only Kanawha Valley boys game scheduled for Thursday. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 29 a 7:30 p.m. Catholic also had Saturday’s game against Robert C. Byrd rescheduled for Jan. 31 at a time to be determined.
Multiple Friday Kanawha Valley boys games were affected. St. Albans’ scheduled game against Riverside has been rescheduled for Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Riverside. Winfield’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Ripley has not been rescheduled. Spring Valley and George Washington’s Friday game is rescheduled for Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Hurricane’s game against Parkersburg was rescheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Parkersburg. South Charleston was supposed to host Capital on Friday and that game has not been rescheduled. Herbert Hoover’s road game against Wayne was one of the few games played on Friday night.
Girls basketball
Six of Thursday’s scheduled Kanawha Valley games were called off. Winfield was slated to face Sissonville on the road on and that game has been rescheduled for Feb. 14 at Sissonville at 7 p.m. Hoover was set to face Wayne on the road and that game is now rescheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at Wayne. South Charleston was scheduled to host Capital and that game is rescheduled for Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
St. Albans’ home game against Riverside has been rescheduled for Jan. 17. Buffalo, which was supposed to travel to Ravenswood for a 7 p.m. bout, has not rescheduled its game. Hurricane’s home game against Parkersburg has not been rescheduled.
Charleston Catholic had games scheduled for Friday and Saturday against Trinity Christian and Wheeling Central Catholic, respectively, and both games will likely not be rescheduled.
Wrestling
The Pat Vance Invitational at Nitro, scheduled as a two-day event Friday and Saturday, has been rescheduled as a one-day event Saturday.