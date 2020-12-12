The neighbor’s outdoor light illuminated the homemade basketball court in Anthony “String’’ Harris’s backyard. Thus, the addictive joys of shooting hoops beckoned at all hours.
Late one Saturday night, Harris shot baskets all alone on his backyard court on Northfork’s Hollow Road, 5 miles off U.S. 52, which serves as Northfork’s Main Street in McDowell County, not far from the Virginia border.
Harris and his Northfork Blue Demon teammates were midway through the 1974-75 season, en route to the Class AA high school basketball championship and a 26-0 record. It would be their second title in a row. Six more would follow in succession to set a national record. Harris himself would earn all-tournament honors and be selected captain of the All-State team that year.
But as he shot baskets that Saturday night, he suddenly realized it was getting late, that he had inadvertently violated curfew. He and his parents had signed a preseason contract, pledging to abide by the coach’s mandate that he be home at 11 p.m. “You lose track of time,’’ Harris recalled 45 years later.
Feeling pangs of guilt, he then hurried inside. At church the next morning, he said a prayer of remorse, but the mistake gnawed at him all day Sunday and again Monday.
After practice Monday, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound Harris entered the office of Demons coach Jennings Boyd and confessed: He had been in his backyard but not in his house late Saturday night. He said he had broken the pledge.
Boyd undoubtedly considered the violation trivial but greatly respected Harris’s honesty. He may even have suppressed an appreciative smile. You’re one of our captains, he told Harris; you decide the punishment.
Harris promised to run 50 laps in the gym, a task made considerably more difficult by the steep bleacher steps on each of the laps. And he had just completed one of Boyd’s two-hour practices, which were legendary for their toughness. The coach told him to lock the gym when he finished.
To Harris, the confession and subsequent 50 laps were quite meaningful, especially in light of his admiration for his coach and the Blue Demon tradition.
“I felt guilty about it, wanted to acknowledge it and make amends for it,’’ Harris said recently. “Knowing that if I had broken a rule, it reflected on the team as a whole rather than just an individual person.’’
Like Harris, all the Blue Demons believed in their coach explicitly, recalled Gary Dove, who worked as the team’s statistician/manager for all 15 years of Boyd’s career, beginning in his senior year at Northfork.
“Anything he asked, they wanted to comply with, and they wanted to perform what he asked to the best of their ability,’’ said Dove. “And the kids were so receptive to what he taught. He let the players know in the way he treated them, the way he acted toward them that he was in their corner 100 percent. If they had a problem, they all felt very comfortable in going to him and explaining the problem.’’
“We believed in his vision,’’ recalled David “Duck’’ Riley, a Blue Demon point guard who graduated in 1974 and played running back for West Virginia University. “We knew we had to be a player not only on the court but a player in the classroom. He wanted you to be academically solid. We had discipline, curfews. These were things that stuck with me in my coaching.’’
•••
String Harris’s high character and meticulous attention to detail typified the Blue Demon approach and explain much of the team’s success and the Jennings Boyd legacy. The Demons not only won eight straight Class AA championships from 1974 through 1981 and 10 titles in 14 years but they ran a relentless fast break and played full-court pressure defense. Boyd’s overall record is 307-62. The team had a 40-game winning streak.
More than anything, they were entertaining.
“It was just so much fun to watch that type of basketball,’’ said longtime West Virginia Radio sportscaster Fred Persinger, who did play-by-play for each of the Blue Demons’ eight consecutive title games. “It’s what everybody would want to talk about. ‘Did you see how Northfork played last night?’ You knew you were gonna see a game that people would be talking about for the first couple of hours the next morning.’’
When they played on the road, the players wore matching blue blazers, emblazoned with an “NHS’’ insignia on the breast pocket, courtesy of the boosters club. On one occasion, they walked into the Welch Armory and heard an opposing player derisively say, “Hey, where are you choir boys goin’? This is not church.’’
The “choir boys’’ then administered an 86-49 beatdown.
“They could play any pace,’’ said Greg White, a 1970s Mullens point guard whose teams faced the Blue Demons in the regular season and postseason. “They could slow it down, or if they wanted to go off to the races and play fast-break basketball, they could. It didn’t matter what game plan you came up with. They had really high basketball IQs.’’
“During practice,’’ said Harris, a retired McDowell County teacher, “if a mistake was made, we would go over it and over it and over it until you did it without thinking. If you had to think about it, there was gonna be a mistake made. We got to the point where we did it so many times that we didn’t have to think.’’
Those legendary practices included high heat — literally. Boyd turned it up.
“The gym would be blazing hot,’’ said Kenny Brown, a 1980 graduate who played forward and now teaches in McDowell County. “There were blowers in the corners of the gym.’’
“Practices,’’ said Harris, “were more intense than any game I ever played in.’’
“On game day,’’ said Persinger, “they looked like a machine.’’
“More than anything else,’’ said Dove, “[Boyd] had the ability to communicate with the players. And as groundwork for that was a tremendous willingness by the players to learn and do what Coach Boyd asked them to do.’’
Boyd’s thorough preparation even included designed plays for the game’s opening tip, which would initiate a fast break and, as Harris recalls, produce a layup or a good shot 75 percent of the time.
Boyd was always looking for ways to improve. During a regular-season game at Richwood in 1974, the two officials repeatedly cited the Demons for traveling violations — and Boyd loved it. He saw it as a teaching moment to help his players be especially mindful of traveling violations that might prove costly in the postseason. He even invited the two officials to work Northfork home games.
To prepare for the postseason, Boyd scheduled outstanding Class AAA teams such as Logan, Woodrow Wilson, Huntington, Williamson and Woodbridge, Virginia, but those teams would only play at the Welch or Brushfork armories — never at the Demons’ cramped and noisy 900-seat gym. In 1980-81, Boyd’s final season, the schedule included just two Class AA opponents, Gary and Iaeger.
In his 15 years as coach from 1966 through ‘81, the Demons posted a 102-5 record in their gym. Four of those losses — to Welch, Bramwell, Park Central of Bluefield and Baileysville — came in Boyd’s first two seasons.
Boyd sometimes needled his players, but the needles always carried a terse message.
“You’re gonna foul out in the warmups,’’ he might say to a careless defender. “You start shooting as soon as you step in the gym,’’ he might say to a player guilty of excessive shooting.
On one of the gym’s walls, the fire marshal had posted a plaque stating that attendance should not exceed 900, which incidentally matched Northfork’s population in its heyday as a coal town. But the 900 capacity was never enough.
“We always joked that if the fire marshal ever came in during games,’’ said Dove, “he would have a heart attack.’’
The Blue Demons were often considered the state’s best team, regardless of class, and in fact were more than competitive against their Class AAA regular-season opponents.
“I really believe during that stretch they could easily have won several triple-A championships,’’ said White. “And triple-A basketball at that time was really, really good in the state. I’m not saying it’s not good now, but triple-A basketball at that time was really, really good.’’
Only two of Boyd’s players, incidentally, played at the Division I college level — Russel Todd at West Virginia and Jesse Fields at Belmont Abbey of North Carolina. Countless others, including Harris and Brown, played in the West Virginia Conference.
•••
At the 1980 state tournament, as the Blue Demons stood on the brink of their seventh straight Class AA championship, Boyd briefly addressed the players at the hotel before they departed for the Charleston Civic Center.
“People ask me why I’m so proud of you,’’ he told them. “Just look at yourselves. How can I be anything other than proud of you with the way you dress, the way you act?’’
“You had to be neat,’’ said Riley. “Everybody had to have a neat haircut. We wore a jacket and tie everywhere we went. As they say, you look the part, you play the part. He was just adamant about us presenting ourselves in the right way.’’
The Blue Demons were doing more than just looking good and winning championships. In a stretch of 10 state tournament appearances, they picked up the sportsmanship trophy nine times, an achievement that surely pleased Boyd as much as the titles.
The players always handed the ball to the official, even if it meant chasing it down to some distant spot on the court. The Blue Demon nearest the ball was obligated to do so.
The coach wore a coat and tie to every game and, unlike most of his coaching counterparts, effected a calm demeanor and rarely berated the officials.
“I used to watch him on the sideline, and I mean he was cool,’’ Persinger recalled. “He never got too shook. And maybe it was because he had all that talent.’’
“He was very calm, very John Wooden-like,’’ said White. “He just kind of sat there and didn’t seem to get riled up that much. Occasionally he would, but he was just a class gentleman. His team was class; he was class.’’
“He didn’t get on the officials that much,’’ said Dove. “He probably did not yell at them, but he would say, without cursing, something under his breath that someone sitting close by could probably hear. He let the officiating pretty much take care of itself.’’
Officials who did not meet his standards, however, were not invited back.
Boyd learned the value of communication early. A Northfork High and Concord College graduate, he taught mathematics and coached junior varsity basketball at his high school alma mater for 10 years and, along the way, discovered that a good rapport with his players — the ability to teach, inspire, discipline, motivate, console, etc. — mattered infinitely more than diagramming the pick and roll.
Boyd moved up to the varsity job in the fall of 1966, coinciding with McDowell County school integration in which Kimball and Elkhorn high schools were consolidated with Northfork. It brought an influx of outstanding athletic talent to the Blue Demons, contributing immeasurably to the Northfork dynasty.
As often happened in the coalfields during integration, the blacks blended smoothly with the whites. The students largely were the sons and daughters of coal miners — white and black — who each day shared mining’s dangers and drudgery and therefore developed mutual respect. Black kids and white kids grew up together and played together but, until 1966, had never attended school together.
“Integration went well,’’ said Dove, who still works as the town’s recorder, “and a lot of the reason behind that was that coal was king down here. All of the fathers of the players and the students worked in the coal mines, and the dads of the black kids worked with the dads of the white kids. The families already knew one another. The kids played out on the playgrounds and whatnot. It was just a natural evolution for the kids to play together in basketball and football.
“We had no problem whatsoever. If there was a problem, I do not know of it. If there had been a problem, [Coach Boyd] would have taken care of it posthaste.’’
•••
The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights built a 10-point lead on Northfork in the Class AA semifinals on March 26, 1981 at the Charleston Civic Center. The Blue Demons’ bid for their eighth straight state championship was thus in deep peril. At the moment, the Demons and Central High of Providence, Rhode Island, shared the national record with seven straight titles.
On Boyd’s suit jacket was a lapel pin that read: “8 Is A Happening.’’
The Knights still led 48-42 after three quarters, but the Demons rallied for a 48-48 tie with more than five minutes left. And suddenly Boyd instructed his team to begin an un-Northfork-like stall. And Wheeling Central coach Skip Prosser told his team to sit back and wait. Referee Sparky Adams then hit the Knights with a technical for not forcing the action at the 4:05 mark, but Mike Boyd, the coach’s son, missed the free throw.
The stall continued until Mark Glenn, the Demons’ sixth man, swished a 20-footer from the top of the key with five seconds left for a 50-48 semifinal victory.
Two days later, the Blue Demons found themselves in another predicament. They were tied with Dunbar at 50-50 in the game’s final minute. But the Demons’ Jesse Fields rebounded a missed shot and scored with four seconds remaining. He hit the free throw for a 53-50 victory and the national record.
In addition to the national implications, the victory was Northfork’s 100th in a row against Class AA competition. It was also Boyd’s final game. At age 47, he retired from coaching but continued teaching and working as a McDowell County commissioner.
Taking Boyd’s place was his longtime assistant Henry Winkfield, who coached for one-and-a-half seasons before resigning for health reasons. Mark Page, a former Blue Demon who played for Boyd, coached the team for the final seasons of the school’s existence and won a state championship in 1984. The next year, the school consolidated with Welch and Gary to form Mount View High on the site of an old strip mine. Boyd died April 2, 2002, at age 68.
A few moments after the record-setting championship game, Boyd spoke with reporters and said, “This is — sports-wise — the happiest day of my life.’’