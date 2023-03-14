When George Washington's boys took on Jefferson in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University on Feb. 7, the Patriots beat the Cougars 79-54.
Jefferson, however, had the last laugh in March at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The No. 7 Cougars hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and led from then on to earn a 52-47 upset over No. 2 George Washington on Tuesday in a Class AAAA state basketball tournament quarterfinal.
Jefferson (17-7) moves on to face No. 3 Parkersburg South in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:15 p.m., while GW's (22-4) campaign comes to a screeching halt.
Will Shively hit his first five 3-pointers to score 15 of Jefferson's first 17 points. Shively finished with 17 points and was 6 of 9 overall and 5 of 8 from distance.
Shively's fifth 3-pointer gave Jefferson a 17-10 lead, and GW was down 21-13 after the first quarter. Jefferson had a 32-22 lead at halftime and GW never got within three points again. Jefferson led for 31 minutes, while George Washington led for 25 seconds.
George Washington coach Rick Greene said he wasn't surprised by Shively's quick 15 points to start the game.
"That's just what he does," Greene said. "You run into a kid and that bucket had to look about as big as this room to him. One time, he's falling down and gets a shot off and hits it. But we weathered that, really, if you think about it. They had different people step up."
Shively explained his mindset coming into Tuesday's game.
"It could have been my last, so I was just trying to bring everything to the table and just play my heart out and do everything I can for us to get a win today," Shively said.
Shively scored just two points in the remaining four quarters, but Jaiden Gladney and Jamari Jenkins each were in double figures. Gladney tallied 12 points and Jenkins scored 14.
Brendan Hoffman hit a jumper with 3:29 left in the game to make the score 44-40 in favor of the Cougars, but Ben Nicol turned it over on the other end to allow Jefferson to extend its lead to 46-40 with 2:31 left. That was all Jefferson needed to hang on.
"We just played lights-out," Cougars coach Richard Lewis said. "Hat's off to the assistant coaches, and the players were really executing. We came down a month ago and got beat pretty good. Our biggest thing was we wanted to come out swinging and just fight as hard as we can. I thought they came out super-focused and the attention to detail was great."
Stories you might like
- Prep boys basketball regional co-finals: Huntington closes out pesky St. Albans
- Prep boys basketball region co-final: Black Eagles knock out Oak Hill
- Boys basketball sectional semis: St. Albans downs Parkersburg 55-45
- Prep boys basketball region co-final: Turner drops 26, leads Catholic over Wirt County 54-30
In the aforementioned Par Mar Shootout, Jefferson played two Kanawha County teams in less than 24 hours. The Cougars lost an evening matchup with South Charleston on Feb. 6 before facing GW in the afternoon on Feb. 7.
Greene knew Jefferson would be a completely different looking team in Charleston this week.
"Coach Lewis came down and played in our Par Mar Classic at State and he wanted to play two," Greene said. "He wanted time to drive [here], so he played South Charleston, and he wanted time to drive home, so he played us at 4 p.m. He put himself in a really tough spot. We knew all along that wasn't the same Jefferson team. This is the Jefferson team we anticipated."
The Patriots had a higher shooting percentage from the floor, going 20 of 43 (46.5%) compared to Jefferson's 17 for 41 (41.5%), but Jefferson was 9 of 20 from distance, compared to George Washington's 2-of-11 long-range shooting performance.
"[George Washington] went 5 of 5 or something like that on 3s in the first quarter last time we played them," Lewis said. "They were 0 for 1 in the first half this time. Our whole goal was to not let them get any 3s in the first quarter, and we executed that to perfection."
The George Washington seniors, Ben Nicol, Hoffman and Brandon Dennison, played their last game for the Patriots.
Hoffman led GW with 17 points, Nicol scored 11 with five rebounds and Dennison scored one point.
Freshman Noah Lewis, who will be one of GW's team leaders as a sophomore next season, had a good state tournament debut. Lewis turned in 10 points and six rebounds, tied with Dawson Lunsford for a game-high.
Greene, Hoffman and Nicol were emotional when asked about their careers at George Washington.
"Ben can score six and you don't know it," Greene said. "He's just happy we won. He signed to go to [Ohio University]. All they have is a team guy. Brendan is the same way, and all the kids step in line and follow that. They meant a lot to me and I think they meant a lot to our community."
"I'll go back to when I was 5 years old," Nicol said. "Since I was 5 years old, I was coming to [Greene's] camp. I look forward to being on The Hill year in and year out. The last four have been nothing but a joy."
"I've only been here the past two years, but they have been the best two years of my life," Hoffman said. "I learned a lot. Not even just basketball. They teach you how to be a good person. It's something I'll never forget. It's something special."