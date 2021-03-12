The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Isaac McKneely poured in 20 points and Jackson Toney registered 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Poca pull away for 62-35 boys prep basketball win over Sissonville Friday in Poca.

Ethan Payne added 10 points and eight boards for the Dots (3-1), who held Sissonville to just 30% shooting from the floor.

Elijah Thompson led the Indians (0-4) with 12 points and Dylan Griffith tallied 10.

Nitro 57, Chapmanville 45: Kolton Painter had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Wildcats broke away from the Tigers (1-2). Joseph Udoh led Nitro with 18 points.

For Chapmanville, Devon Workman tallied 10 points. The Tigers trailed just 44-40 entering the final period.

George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50: Mason Pinkett scored 26 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring for the unbeaten host Patriots in a battle of top-five Class AAAA teams. Also for No. 2 GW (5-0), Ben Nicol and Taran Fitzpatrick each had 11 points and Alex Yoakum 10.

For the No. 5 Flying Eagles (1-2), Ben Gilliam led the way with 16 points and Keynan Cook scored 12. Woodrow trailed 40-24 at halftime but got within seven points entering the final period.

Winfield 79, Wayne 27: Daven Wall connected on six 3s in the second quarter for 18 points as Winfield used a balanced scoring attack to win on the road.

Cody Griffith added 15 points for the Generals (2-2), while Seth Shilot (12 points), Joey Gress (11) and Thomas Morris (10) also contributed.

Zane Adkins powered the Pioneers (0-4) with 14 points.

Scott 92, Point Pleasant 67: Cavin White and Reece Carden each tallied 21 points as the host Skyhawks picked up their first win of the season.

Braxton Dolin added 12 points for Scott (1-2) and Landon Stone netted 10. Hunter Bush had 21 points and Kyelar Morrow drained four 3s on his way to 15 points to lead the Big Blacks (1-4).

GirlsSt. Albans 58, Winfield 50: Jayla Seams tossed in 16 points and the host Red Dragons posted their first win with a balanced scoring effort. Also for SA (1-3), Kira Hinzman had 14 points and Jayden Doub 13.

The Generals (1-3) were led by Meghan Taylor with 13 points and Lindsay Moore with 11.

Buffalo 64, Poca 44: Buffalo outscored the visiting Dots 34-14 over the second and third quarters to square its record at 2-2. Kaylee Bowling led the Bison with 14 points and Abbie Darnley donated 12. Devin Ord paced Poca (0-4) with 21 points, while Alexis Kowalkowski tacked on 13 and Brooke Campbell 10.

Charleston Catholic 45, Riverside 26: The Irish stormed out to a 13-3 lead in the first quarter to put away host Riverside.

Sydney Bolles pumped in a game-high 13 points to lead the Irish (2-2) and Hannah Rahin netted nine.

Summers County 76, Greenbrier West 24: Taylor Isaac fired in 15 points and Maggie Stover scored 13 as Summers County rolled to a road win.

Gavin Pivont and Liv Meador each tacked on 12 points and Ashley Cooper donated 10 for the Bobcats (2-1). Megan Poticher led the Cavaliers with 11 points.

Ritchie County 58, Ravenswood 36: Sophia Nelson netted 24 points to help Ritchie County pick up a home win.

Rebekah Rupert added 19 points for the Rebels, who outscored Ravenswood 13-4 in the final quarter. Hadleigh McGaskey scored 13 points to lead the Red Devils.