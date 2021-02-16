Mike Kelly, a longtime assistant coach in girls basketball, decided to give head coaching a try at Buffalo this season when the position came open. What a first season he’s in for.
The prep basketball season in West Virginia, delayed twice by COVID-19, finally opened this week with the start of preseason practice. Sort of.
Several teams around the state, like Kelly’s at Buffalo, have not yet begun to practice because of recent wicked weather — snow, ice and plummeting temperatures called off in-person classes in Putnam County Monday and Tuesday.
Normally, that wouldn’t be a huge problem. Just open practice when you can, right? Well, the way this season has been put together, every day is crucial because the season has been compressed. In fact, in girls basketball, there are just 16 days from the start of practice until teams can schedule their first games (Feb. 15 to March 3), keeping in mind that teams must hold 14 practices before they’re able to play a game.
So if your team is like Kelly’s, you now have 14 days to get in the required 14 practices, or you can’t play your opener on March 3. For the Bison, that’s a home game against Sissonville. You’ll have to practice every day, including Sundays, just to meet the minimum, which sort of paints teams into a corner.
“It sure does,’’ Kelly said. “You’d like to have a little bit of fresh legs going into your first game, but I don’t think that’s going to be possible.
“I asked my principal this morning if they could waive the number of practices, because there are a few counties around the state involved in this. I know Coach [Ric] Morrone at Tolsia is having trouble with this, too.’’
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission, verified Tuesday that the 14-practice rule can’t be amended, like some other longtime regulations have been this season — such as permitting games and practices on Sundays.
So Kelly and other teams up against the wall with their practice days hope that the weather improves and they face no more delays or disruptions to their practice schedules. For Buffalo, some students are still without power in their homes following the recent ice storms.
“I have 12 girls on the team,’’ Kelly said, “and probably eight to 10 of them are iced in and have no power. A lot of them are country girls and they just can’t get off the hill, and that’s caused problems. You just don’t know if they can make it.
“We did conditioning last week and only got in four days because of the weather. Some girls just couldn’t make it. One girl hasn’t had power at her home in six days. It’s just unfortunate after we’ve waiting this long, and it grabs us again.’’
Wes Hevener, the girls coach at Charleston Catholic, likewise hasn’t practiced yet, but has a bit more leeway than Kelly, since his scheduled opener isn’t until March 5 at home against Capital.
“I’ve learned not to schedule games on the first day you’re able to play,’’ Hevener said. “I tried to be cautious this year, because it’s just a little different in general. It’s not the best situation, and hopefully it’s the only time we have to deal with adversity, but it’s always a possibility, and I tried to explain that to our girls, too.
“Life sometimes is about adapting. Be as flexible as we can. From a coach’s standpoint, we’ll have to simplify things a little bit more than we normally do. We’ll have to be more innovative with the way we do things with our practice schedule, how we’re doing our drills, coming up with different drills. We want them to be able to do multiple things now more so than ever.’’
If, for some reason, the Irish girls can’t get in their 14 practices in time, Hevener acknowledges that it might mean playing fewer games than the 15 he currently has scheduled. Basketball teams are allowed to schedule as many as 18 this season, four fewer than normal.
“I tell this to the people I work with, too,’’ Hevener said. “A lot of times, nothing in life is ever easy. We’ll make the situation the best we possibly can. At the end of the day, the focus is on making sure we put ourselves in position to be our best toward the end of the season.
“The main thing is we’re getting to play. So whether it’s 10 games or 16 games, whatever it is, enjoy everything and take it day by day. Embrace the challenge of what it is, and at the end of the year I think we’ll be better for it.’’