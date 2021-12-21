Girls basketball roundup: Darnley leads BUffalo girls to win Staff reports Dec 21, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abby Darnley scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists in leading Buffalo to a 54-25 home victory over Wahama in prep girls basketball Tuesday.Also for Buffalo (3-3), Alyssa Raynes and Lilly Wyant scored 11 points each and Chloe Hale tallied seven points and grabbed nine rebounds. Lauren Noble scored 11 points for Wahama (1-3).Monday’s girls gamesHurricane 66, Winfield 55: Alex Anderson and Maddie Young each registered 17 points as host Hurricane held off Winfield.Lauren Dye donated 14 points and 10 assists and Lilly Lucas added four points and 10 rebounds for the Redskins (3-3).Logan 68, Oak Hill 37: Peyton Ilderton poured in 30 points to lead Logan to a home win.Natalie Blankenship added 14 points for the Wildcats (6-0), who led 20-5 after the first quarter.Samiah Lynch paced the Red Devils (4-3) with 14 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Abby Darnley Girl Sport Assist Point Lilly Wyant Alyssa Raynes Trending Now Articles ArticlesJack Bernard: Compromise isn't Manchin's real goal (Opinion)"We need this so bad": Build Back Better backers say bill would protect WV's most vulnerable as Manchin resistsKanawha judge grants preliminary injunction blocking opening of charter schoolsEric Engle: Manchin is in it for the money and attention (Opinion)Commission submits 8 names to governor for potential intermediate court judgesCarpenter Ants singer Charlie Tee diesHoppy Kercheval: Build Back Better was flawed (Opinion)Prep football:Smolder recommended as Winfield's new coach; Batman steps down at BuffaloUsed car dealership owner convicted in $4.3 million Toyota fraud caseWVU football: Last call for key Mountaineer defenders Upcoming Events