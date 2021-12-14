The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Junior Emma Wilcox poured in 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in leading Van to a 55-36 girls basketball home win over Liberty. Jazmyn Gibson added 11 points for Van (2-2).

Logan 56, Westside 36: Abbie Myers scored 12 points and Peyton Ilderton added 11 as Logan won Monday on the road to remain unbeaten.

The Wildcats (4-0) outscored Westside 19-2 in the second quarter to pull away.

Kaitlyn Lester led the Renegades with 12 points.

Logan 54, Lincoln 30: Peyton Ilderton fired in 21 points as Logan cruised to a road win on Saturday.

Natalie Blankenship tossed in 11 points for the Wildcats (3-0). Lincoln drops to 0-2.