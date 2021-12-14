Girls basketball roundup: Wilcox leads Van past Liberty 55-35 Staff reports Dec 14, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Junior Emma Wilcox poured in 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in leading Van to a 55-36 girls basketball home win over Liberty. Jazmyn Gibson added 11 points for Van (2-2).Logan 56, Westside 36: Abbie Myers scored 12 points and Peyton Ilderton added 11 as Logan won Monday on the road to remain unbeaten.The Wildcats (4-0) outscored Westside 19-2 in the second quarter to pull away.Kaitlyn Lester led the Renegades with 12 points.Logan 54, Lincoln 30: Peyton Ilderton fired in 21 points as Logan cruised to a road win on Saturday.Natalie Blankenship tossed in 11 points for the Wildcats (3-0). Lincoln drops to 0-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesThe Food Guy: Last call at The Block?Chuck Landon: Don't blame Marshall for bowl matchupSchool Building Authority announces funding for 5 projects, including KanawhaWVU football: South Charleston's Zeiqui Lawton 'coming home' to WVUChristmas trees in short supply in Charleston, nationwideHD Media editorial: Tough times for small, private colleges in WVHatfield-McCoy Trails sees growth in number of ATV ridersLee Wolverton: WVU is dancing in the dark (Opinion)Eric Engle: The space between what's legal and what's ethical (Opinion)Prep football: Poca's Payne, Hoover's Fields win top All-Cardinal Conference honors Upcoming Events