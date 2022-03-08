2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Mar 8, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAAA seeding1. Huntington Highlanders (21-1)2. Morgantown Mohigans (20-3)3. Wheeling Park Patriots (18-4)4. Cabell Midland Knights (17-5)5. Capital Cougars (15-10)6. Jefferson Cougars (16-5)7. Spring Mills Cardinals (15-8)8. George Washington Patriots (10-15) 2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class AAAA Class AAA seeding 1. Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (23-1)2. Logan Wildcats (22-2)3. North Marion Huskies (22-2)4. Nitro Wildcats (15-8)5. Pikeview Panthers (14-8)6. Keyser Golden Tornado (16-6)7. Philip Barbour Colts (14-8)8. Sissonville Indians (11-13) 2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class AAA Class AA seeding1. Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders (14-0)2. Wyoming East Warriors (14-3)3. St. Marys Blue Devils (19-5)4. Petersburg Vikings (20-4) 5. Frankfort Falcons (15-7) 6. Summers County Bobcats (16-6)7. Charleston Catholic Irish (10-11)8. Buffalo Bison (10-7) 2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class AA Class A seeding 1. Gilmer County Titans (20-1)2. Cameron Dragons (19-4)3. Tug Valley Panthers (17-6)4. Doddridge County Bulldogs (19-6)5. Webster County Highlanders (19-5)6. Tucker County Mountain Lions (19-6)7. River View Raiders (16-8)8. Union Tigers (16-5) 2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class A Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesHouse Ed Committee changes bill restricting certain race, sex instruction to no longer affect colleges, sex, but still advances itStatehouse Beat: Justice and Legislature's opposition to masks and vaccines bear responsibility for many COVID-19 deaths in WVHouses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopersCOVID-19 trending down in WV as Justice uses briefing to rail against Kabler, Gazette-MailChuck Landon: Buffalo waited 31 years for this dayHouse Ed backs changing Pierpont, Fairmont merger bill to only transfer aviation programGazette-Mail editorial: WV Legislature still answerable to the peopleLeddie Brown in lower tier of measurables at NFL combineSenate advances bill to allow more money in state politics, makes it effective the day after 2022 general electionDear Abby: Dysfunctional relationships collide in workplace affair