Class AAAA seeding

1. Huntington Highlanders (21-1)

2. Morgantown Mohigans (20-3)

3. Wheeling Park Patriots (18-4)

4. Cabell Midland Knights (17-5)

5. Capital Cougars (15-10)

6. Jefferson Cougars (16-5)

7. Spring Mills Cardinals (15-8)

8. George Washington Patriots (10-15)

2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class AAAA

Class AAA seeding 

1. Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (23-1)

2. Logan Wildcats (22-2)

3. North Marion Huskies (22-2)

4. Nitro Wildcats (15-8)

5. Pikeview Panthers (14-8)

6. Keyser Golden Tornado (16-6)

7. Philip Barbour Colts (14-8)

8. Sissonville Indians (11-13)

2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class AAA

Class AA seeding

1. Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders (14-0)

2. Wyoming East Warriors (14-3)

3. St. Marys Blue Devils (19-5)

4. Petersburg Vikings (20-4) 

5. Frankfort Falcons (15-7) 

6. Summers County Bobcats (16-6)

7. Charleston Catholic Irish (10-11)

8. Buffalo Bison (10-7)

2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class AA

Class A seeding 

1. Gilmer County Titans (20-1)

2. Cameron Dragons (19-4)

3. Tug Valley Panthers (17-6)

4. Doddridge County Bulldogs (19-6)

5. Webster County Highlanders (19-5)

6. Tucker County Mountain Lions (19-6)

7. River View Raiders (16-8)

8. Union Tigers (16-5)

2022 WVSSAC Girls Basketball State Tournament Class A