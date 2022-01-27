HURRICANE — Thursday’s boys basketball game between Huntington and Hurricane was close the entire way but the Class AAAA No. 8 Highlanders used a 20-point fourth quarter to down Hurricane 52-48 in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup at Hurricane High.
“We played hard, we just don’t play very smart at times,” Huntington coach Ty Holmes said. “It’s a learning process. We’re still learning but our guys fought and won the game.”
Guard Mikey Johnson led the way for Huntington (8-5), scoring with 19 points and Tyrone McNeely added 18.
Hurricane’s leading scorer was Nas’jaih Jones with 15 points. Gabe Benytil was Hurricane’s other double-figure scorer as he tallied 12.
Huntington hit 22 field goals and was 5 of 11 from the free-throw line while Hurricane (4-10) tallied 16 field goals and was 16 of 23 from the line.
Hurricane’s J.T. James landed the first blow with a 2-pointer but the Highlanders answered with a 6-0 run as McNeely, Johnson and Montez Tubbs each hit a field goal to put Huntington up 6-2.
Benytil answered with a field goal and two made free throws to tied the game 6-6 before Jones hit a 2-pointer and two free throws of his own to give Hurricane a 10-6 lead.
Huntington’s Gavin Lochow hit a 3-pointer to stave off Hurricane’s scoring run, making the score 10-9. Hurricane had a 14-12 lead after the first quarter.
Hurricane jumped out to a 17-12 lead to start the second quarter but Huntington once again answered as Gunnell Hickman tied the game at 18 with a free throw.
With the game tied, Johnson’s layup gave Huntington the lead, McNeely added four more points and Tubbs hit a 2-pointer and the Highlanders took a 26-18 lead, their largest of the night. At halftime, Huntington was up 28-21.
In the third quarter, shots began to fall for Hurricane while Huntington went cold. Hurricane went on a 9-0 scoring run to start the second half and took the lead back 30-28. Hurricane outscored Huntington 18-4 in the third quarter and had a 39-32 lead going into the fourth.
Though cold in the third quarter, McNeely and the Highlanders heated up in the fourth.
Hurricane’s Peyton Taylor started the fourth with two made free throws to extend the lead to 40-32 but Huntington came storming back. Tubbs and Johnson combined for the next six points to make the score 40-38 in favor of Hurricane.
Jones then hit a layup and was fouled and had a shot at a three-point play. He missed his free throw and McNeely willed the Highlanders to a 6-0 run with three straight field goals to give Huntington a 44-42 lead.
Jackson Clark answered with two free throws to tie the game and Lochow gave Huntington a 46-44 lead with about three minutes left to play. Jones tied it at 46 with two free throws and McNeely answered with two more field goals to give the Highlanders a 50-46 lead with less than a minute left.
Benytil kept Hurricane in it as he hit a 2-pointer with about 17 seconds left on the clock. During Huntington’s ensuing possession, Hurricane’s defense forced Huntington to turn it over and Hurricane had the ball with less than 10 seconds in regulation.
Jones attempted a shot from mid-range to tie the game at 50 but it didn’t fall. Johnson was fouled with .04 seconds left in the game and hit both of his free throws to give Huntington the 52-48 win.
“They played hard, they outrebounded us,” Holmes said. “They had a lot of offensive rebounds. They made some big shots, made some big plays. I’m just happy our guys fought and stuck together and finished the game.”
Hurricane’s next game is at home against George Washington on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and Huntington’s next game is at home on Saturday against Greenbrier East. That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.