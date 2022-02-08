Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Buffalo’s girls basketball team led Tolsia by 11 points in the fourth quarter and held on for a 43-41 home win over the Rebels Tuesday.

Chloe Hale scored 15 points and grabbed right rebounds for Buffalo (9-7) and Abby Darnley added 14 points and seven boards. Autumn Block and Kerigan Salmons tallied 10 points each for Tolsia (12-4).

