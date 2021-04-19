Three Kanawha Valley girls basketball teams take aim at state tournament berths Tuesday when Class AAA regional co-finals are held throughout West Virginia.
In Region 3, PikeView visits Sissonville, while in Region 4, Winfield travels to Logan and Nitro hosts St. Joseph.
All three games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Regional winners advance to the Class AAA state tournament April 27-May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Sissonville (8-7) is one of the surprise teams still playing at this juncture, as the Indians started out the season 0-4 but have rebounded to being the home team for the regionals against PikeView (7-4).
The Panthers were upset by Shady Spring 51-45 in their sectional title game, forcing them on the road for the regionals.
“Everybody said that was the best team in our region,’’ Sissonville coach Dave Sisson said of PikeView, “and then Shady goes and upsets them the other night.
“We’ve got a couple films on them and have watched a little bit. We really didn’t know much about them, but I’m sure glad we’re playing at home.’’
In fact, none of tonight’s three regional games involving Kanawha Valley teams features a rematch of a regular-season game.
Logan takes a 10-3 record into its home game against Winfield (7-10), which like Sissonville has played much better as the season has gone along.
Nitro (14-1), which has won 11 in a row, faces a big challenge against the Irish (11-3), the former Class A power which has moved up into AAA in the state’s new four-class system.
St. Joseph lost at Logan 51-43 in the sectional title round last week.