Seven Kanawha Valley girls basketball teams are one win away from a state tournament berth as they head into regional co-finals scheduled across the state Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Class AAA games get it started Tuesday, with Class AAAA and Class A going Wednesday and Class AA set for Thursday. All regional co-finals are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., and the winners advance to the state tournament scheduled for March 8-12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Here's a glance at the Kanawha Valley's regional qualifiers by classification.
Class AAA, Tuesday
Nitro (16-8), the defending Class AAA state champion, continues its title defense at home against No. 5-ranked Wayne (17-6), a team that defeated the Wildcats 74-48 during the regular season.
Nitro, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA, defeated No. 4 Ripley 52-46 in the Section 1 final Friday, avenging a regular-season loss to the Vikings by the same score. The sectional loss sends Ripley (18-6) on the road for the other Region 4 co-final at No. 3-ranked Logan (21-2), which defeated Wayne in the Region 4 Section 2 final.
Herbert Hoover (13-10) was the top seed in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament, but Sissonville's 29-28 win over the Huskies in Friday's sectional final earned the Indians (10-13) the right to play the co-regional at home against Section 2 runner-up Shady Spring (10-7) while Hoover must travel to Princeton to face Section 2 champion PikeView (15-7).
Capital's 54-41 win over George Washington Friday night in the Region 3 Section 1 title game earned the Cougars (14-10) home-court advantage in the regional co-final, where they'll host Woodrow Wilson (9-12) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Capital, which put together a winning season for the first time in 10 years, owns two regular-season wins over Woodrow Wilson, defeating the Flying Eagles 68-50 at home on Dec. 28 and winning at Beckley 54-39 on Jan. 11.
Friday's loss sent George Washington (10-14) on the road for its regional co-final. The Patriots will visit Greenbrier East (17-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Spartans defeated GW twice during the regular season, winning 52-38 at home on Jan. 8 and 59-54 in Charleston on Jan. 25.
Class AA, Thursday
Charleston Catholic will carry a 9-10 record into its home regional co-final against Roane County (12-11). The Irish got the home game by defeating Buffalo 35-23 in the Region 4 Section 1 championship game Thursday night.
That sent Buffalo (12-7) on the road for the regional, where the Bison will visit Ravenswood (14-9) for the right to advance to the state tournament.