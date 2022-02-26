Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nitro-Hoover Girls
Herbert Hoover’s Taylor Ray (left) looks for help while being guarded by Nitro’s Lena (25) Elkins and Danielle Ward. Both Nitro and Hoover have advanced to the Class AAA regionals, which are set for Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Seven Kanawha Valley girls basketball teams are one win away from a state tournament berth as they head into regional co-finals scheduled across the state Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Class AAA games get it started Tuesday, with Class AAAA and Class A going Wednesday and Class AA set for Thursday. All regional co-finals are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m., and the winners advance to the state tournament scheduled for March 8-12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Here's a glance at the Kanawha Valley's regional qualifiers by classification.

Class AAA, Tuesday

Nitro (16-8), the defending Class AAA state champion, continues its title defense at home against No. 5-ranked Wayne (17-6), a team that defeated the Wildcats 74-48 during the regular season.

Nitro, ranked No. 6 in Class AAA, defeated No. 4 Ripley 52-46 in the Section 1 final Friday, avenging a regular-season loss to the Vikings by the same score. The sectional loss sends Ripley (18-6) on the road for the other Region  4 co-final at No. 3-ranked Logan (21-2), which defeated Wayne in the Region 4 Section 2 final.

Herbert Hoover (13-10) was the top seed in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament, but Sissonville's 29-28 win over the Huskies in Friday's sectional final earned the Indians (10-13) the right to play the co-regional at home against Section 2 runner-up Shady Spring (10-7) while Hoover must travel to Princeton to face Section 2 champion PikeView (15-7).

Capital's 54-41 win over George Washington Friday night in the Region 3 Section 1 title game earned the Cougars (14-10) home-court advantage in the regional co-final, where they'll host Woodrow Wilson (9-12) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Capital, which put together a winning season for the first time in 10 years, owns two regular-season wins over Woodrow Wilson, defeating the Flying Eagles 68-50 at home on Dec. 28 and winning at Beckley 54-39 on Jan. 11.

Friday's loss sent George Washington (10-14) on the road for its regional co-final. The Patriots will visit Greenbrier East (17-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Spartans defeated GW twice during the regular season, winning 52-38 at home on Jan. 8 and 59-54 in Charleston on Jan. 25.

Class AA, Thursday

Charleston Catholic will carry a 9-10 record into its home regional co-final against Roane County (12-11). The Irish got the home game by defeating Buffalo 35-23 in the Region 4 Section 1 championship game Thursday night.

That sent Buffalo (12-7) on the road for the regional, where the Bison will visit Ravenswood (14-9) for the right to advance to the state tournament.

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.