BUFFALO — After watching visiting Poca chip his team’s 12-point first-half lead down to three midway through the third quarter, Buffalo girls basketball coach Mike Kelly called for a timeout, using it to simply tell his team that it — meaning a win and a berth in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 title game — was there for the taking.
That was all junior forward Abby Darnley needed to hear.
Darnley poured in 12 of her game- and career-high 31 points as part of an immediate 14-2 spurt, leading to a 25-5 extended run as the Bison pulled away for a 56-36 win over the Dots on Wednesday evening.
With the win, Buffalo set up a sectional final showdown at top-seeded Charleston Catholic at 7 p.m Friday. The Irish defeated the Bison 42-28 during the regular season and earned a first-round bye. Poca ended its season at 2-13.
Darnley, a Marshall commitment in softball, added 14 rebounds to the cause. Whether it was playing atop Buffalo’s zone press, catching the ball in the high post and rolling to either side down the lane, or even hitting her only 3-point attempt, Darnley was simply too much for the Dots to handle on Wednesday.
“We knew they were going to come here and play; they wanted to beat us,” Darnley said. “I think Buffalo and Poca is the biggest rivalry — we just knew we had to fight back. It was an important game and we wanted to make it to regionals.”
Buffalo is now assured that by virtue of making the sectional championship game. The winner of Friday’s matchup between the Bison and Irish will host the loser of the Section 2 final and vice versa. Both regional co-finals will be held next week with berths to the state tournament on the line.
But just getting through Wednesday’s game was an accomplishment in itself for the Bison (7-3).
Buffalo was playing just its second game in 20 days as COVID-19 postponements wreaked havoc on the team’s schedule, forcing Kelly to cancel seven games. That stretch also included a full week off of practice.
Then, junior power forward Lilly Wyant injured her leg in practice on Tuesday and missed Wednesday’s game. Her status moving forward is day to day.
However, overcoming hardships as an athlete and as a team during the pandemic is a seemingly day-in, day-out venture, and when his team was tested on Wednesday, Kelly’s Bison passed with flying colors.
“We just kind of took them nonchalant and they were right in the game,” Kelly said. “And then they cut it to three and we called the timeout and we just told them, ‘This is what you have to do.’ We kind of changed the defenses a couple of times, changed the offense a couple of times and we started going to Abby. We thought Abby could score and go to the basket on them and luckily we finished some shots that third quarter.
“Poca did a great job. They played real well. It was there for the taking and luckily we made some shots and came back and took it.”
The Bison clamped down defensively early, utilizing a full-court press to stymie Poca offensively to the tune of just two first-quarter free throws as Buffalo led 14-2 after the first period. The Dots started slowly clawing back into the game in the second half, pulling within 24-17 at the break.
After Darnley hit a free throw to open the second half, Poca’s Devin Ord caught fire, scoring eight straight points for the Dots. Her basket with 4:42 left in the third period made the score 28-25 and drew Kelly’s timeout. From there, Buffalo never looked back.
Now, it’s No. 8 Catholic (7-4) up next for the Bison.
“Our biggest thing is our composure in that game,” Kelly said. “We get out of control a lot of times, we force stuff at times and that’s going to be the key to the game — rebounding and composure.
“They’re a very good team. It’s going to be a big challenge.”
Chloe Hale added eight points and eight rebounds for the Bison. Ord finished with 14 points for the Dots, with Brooke Campbell chipping in nine points and 13 boards.