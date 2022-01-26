HURRICANE -- Wednesday's girl game between homestanding Hurricane and Class AAAA No. 3 Cabell Midland was close for the first three quarters until the Knights used a 3-point barrage to down the Redskins 59-38 in girls prep basketball.
"Hurricane came out and played hard," Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. "They weren't going to give us the game. I thought they had the best intensity for three quarters. Finally in the fourth we picked up our intensity which was what we were trying to do the whole game."
Jazmyn Wheeler, Jayda Allie and K.K. Potter combined to score Cabell Midland's first 11 points as the Knights (11-3) jumped out to an 11-2 lead.
But Hurricane (6-5) responded as Erin Dempsey scored the Redskins' first six points before Lilly Lucas added a field goal and Maddy Young tied the game at 11 with a 3-pointer. The first quarter ended tied at 13.
In the second quarter, it was Hurricane's turn to build a lead as Young hit another 3-pointer and Lauren Dye added a basket to give the Redskins an 18-13 lead.
Allie and Wheeler got those five points back off a 3-pointer and 2-pointer, respectively, to tie the game at 18. The teams matched point for point for the remainder of the first half and the game was tied at 24 at halftime.
Allie, who had already hit three 3-pointers, continued to put shots up in the second half and hit three more 3-pointers in the third quarter to score nine of Cabell Midland's 16 points in the quarter.
The Knights took a 40-34 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back from there as Allie added two more 3-pointers and hit two field goals for eight points. Three other Knights combined for 11 points in the fourth. Hurricane mustered up just two field goals in the final period as the Redskins were outscored 19-4 down the stretch to take the 59-38 loss.
"In the first half shots weren't falling," Adkins said. "Jayda started hitting some in the second half so that opened her up so we were definitely going to get her the ball."
Allie tallied eight 3-pointers and was 3 of 4 from the line for a game-high 27 points. Potter hit five field goals and was 5 of 7 from the line for 16 points and Wheeler scored 10.
Dempsey was Hurricane's leading scorer with 12 points.
"Midland outscored us in the second half and we just couldn't get a bucket," Hurricane coach Shawn Lucas said. "Some of the girls that normally hit 3-pointers for us got open looks but just didn't seem to have their legs [because] they played so hard the first half. We played hard. We're getting better."
Hurricane's schedule doesn't get any easier as it's set to play Huntington on the road Friday at 7 p.m. Cabell Midland will host Spring Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.