ONA -- Eight first-quarter turnovers by St. Albans on Friday helped spark an offensive outburst by Cabell Midland that helped the Knights to a 54-36 girls basketball win over the Red Dragons on senior night at the Castle.
Cabell Midland (12-4) took a 16-2 lead after one quarter as Rylee Allie scored six points on 2-of-2 shooting from the field, but both shots were 3-pointers, and the senior added a 2-point field goal in the second quarter as the Knights led 26-13 at halftime.
St. Albans (13-8) limited the turnovers in the second quarter and two 3-pointers from Annaneisha Johnson helped the Red Dragons cut Cabell Midland’s lead to 16-8.
Following a timeout, the Knights made defensive adjustments that limited St. Albans to just one more field goal the rest of the first half.
In the second half St. Albans chipped away at the deficit, getting it down to 42-32 on a Jaycee Elzy 2-point basket at the 6:05 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Red Dragons could not get any closer.
A Sophie Aldridge layup followed by another 3-pointer by Allie, who finished with a game-high 14 points for Cabell Midland, stretched the Knights’ lead to 47-32.
The only other senior for Cabell Midland, K.K. Potter, scored six points, including two free throws with under 3 minutes to play that kept the Knights’ lead at 15 points, 49-34.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster to say the least especially after what [head coach Matt Adkins] said about myself and my teammate Rylee,” Potter said. “I knew during this game I would be emotional but I needed to keep them in so we could get a win.”
That win was also aided by junior Jazmyn Wheeler’s 10-point, 10-rebound night that she earned despite foul trouble in the first half.
Allie followed up the first half with a scoreless third quarter offensively. However, she added another 3-pointer before the final buzzer sounded.
“I think last night helped us,” Adkins said, referring to his team’s loss to Huntington on Thursday. “They played hard so they were still in that basketball mind, but that was the big thing before the game was making sure they were mentally ready.”
St. Albans head coach Rick Steele said the turnovers in the first quarter by the Red Dragons proved too much to overcome but said his team’s ability to fight back showed the maturity of the group versus last season.
Steele said the team will continue to practice ahead of its next contest on Feb. 17 with the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s Night of Champions.
Cabell Midland has scheduled regular-season contests remaining at South Charleston on Tuesday and at Capital on Wednesday.