ONA — It wasn’t a baseball game, but the team with the most runs won.

Cabell Midland, ranked seventh in Class AAAA in the Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, used an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to rally for a 52-49 victory over No. 3 George Washington Thursday at the Castle.

The Patriots (1-2) led 45-39 after Kalissa Lacy’s basket with 4:01 to play, but the Knights (2-0) surged. Jayda Allie and Autumn Lewis each made two free throws before Jazmyn Wheeler scored seven straight — two on a drive, two off an offensive rebound and three on a jumper from the left corner — to give Cabell Midland a 50-45 lead.

Mary Lyle Smith scored from the lane to cut GW’s deficit to 50-47, but Allie made two foul shots with six seconds left to render Vivian Ho’s layup at the buzzer inconsequential.

Cabell Midland began the game with a 14-0 run only to see the Patriots (1-2) put together an 18-2 streak of their own to go up 18-16 with 2:46 left until halftime.

George Washington led 23-21 at the break. Wheeler scored to tie to open the third period, but the Patriots took off on an 8-0 run to lead 31-23. GW led by as many as nine after Ho’s 3-pointer at 3:49 of the third, but back stormed the Knights, who outscored the Patriots 27-15 the rest of the way.

Allie scored a game-high 20 points and stood out on defense, helping hold Lacy, the reigning state player of the year, to 12 points.

Finley Lohan scored 12 points for GW.

