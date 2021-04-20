It’s go time for the girls basketball programs at Capital and George Washington.
Either the Cougars and Patriots go out and win their respective Class AAAA Region 3 co-finals games on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, or their top-10 seasons come to an end one game shy of the state tournament.
Capital (8-7), ranked No. 8 in the final state poll, visits No. 6 Woodrow Wilson (12-4) on Wednesday, while third-ranked GW (13-3) hosts unranked Greenbrier East (14-5) on Thursday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winners of each regional co-final game around West Virginia advance to the state tournament April 27-May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Both Region 3 games feature rematches of regular-season meetings. Woodrow topped Capital 65-44 on March 8 in Beckley, while GW swept a pair from East by scores of 76-52 and 66-31.
Cougars coach Michael Cunningham, whose program is also trying to ensure its first winning record since the 2011-12 season, said the start of Wednesday’s game will be important to his team.
“Hopefully, we can start earlier,’’ Cunningham said, “and not get down double digits like last time. They pounded us on the boards when we played them early in the season. They got a little bit of length out there, so we’ve just got to at least stay even on the boards, if not win the boards, because that’s crucial.
“So just get down there and be ready to play. This is the game we wanted.’’
George Washington’s game with Greenbrier East was delayed a day due to the Spartans’ COVID-19 situation. One of the program’s freshman players tested positive last week, which resulted in East being unable to play in the sectional final against Woodrow Wilson, and the Flying Eagles advanced unopposed into a regional home game.
Patriots coach Jamie LaMaster is glad Thursday’s game is at home, since GW is 8-0 there this season, though Capital gave his team a scare in the sectional finals before falling 47-46 at GW High School. All of the Patriots’ losses have come on the road or at neutral sites.
“We felt it could come down to that,’’ LaMaster said of securing home court for the regionals, “and we knew that was the best scenario to us to advance to the state tournament, the best path for us.
“Moving forward, the girls now know this [sectional title] is off their back because there was a two-year absence of sectional titles here. Now they have that back and hopefully they feel like they can relax, take some time, regroup and come back together for the Greenbrier East game, and hopefully advance to the state tournament.’’
Senior Kalissa Lacy, the Patriots’ All-State guard, said GW’s players remained positive in their sectional title game, even when they trailed Capital by four points in the final minute.
“I think there was a little adversity, but we’re used to that,’’ Lacy said. “Coach tells us all the time there’s going to be adversity and we just have to get through it. Other teams are going to make runs. We just have to stick together and know that we can do it in the end.’’