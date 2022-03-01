Two Kanawha Valley girls basketball teams will compete in the Class AAAA regional tournaments on Wednesday.
Capital and George Washington are both a win away from a state tournament berth as the Region 3 teams play in co-region finals Wednesday. Capital hosts Woodrow Wilson while GW visits Greenbrier East, with both games set for 7 p.m. tipoffs.
Capital (14-10) is coming off a Region 3 Section 1 title victory with a 54-41 win over GW last Friday.
"We're excited, the girls are excited about the opportunity," Capital coach Michael Cunningham said. "I think we're ready. We practiced hard the last couple of days and we have another [practice Tuesday night] right before the boys play. I think we're locked in and ready to go."
The Cougars are 2-0 over Woodrow (9-12) this year, winning 68-50 on Dec. 28 and 54-39 on Jan. 11.
"We won both games but when you get to the postseason those games in the regular season don't matter anymore," Cunningham said. "Hopefully we can get out to a good early start and just stay focused and I think we got a good opportunity."
After losing five of six games down the stretch of the regular season, the Cougars come into Wednesday's game on a three-game win streak.
George Washington (10-14) is looking to return to the Charleston Coliseum with a win on Wednesday. The Patriots are coming off the aforementioned sectional final loss. Greenbrier East (17-7) won the Section 2 title to earn the right to play the co-regional on its home court.
"We have a long history of regional games [with Greenbrier East]," GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. "It's always a great environment going down there."
The Patriots were 0-2 against the Spartans in the regular season. GW lost 52-38 on the road on Jan. 8 and fell 59-54 at home on Jan. 25.
"We've had two shots at them and defensively and offensively did the same thing," LaMaster said. "We might make a few changes this time around."
LaMaster knows the Spartans well after playing them twice and watching their film.
"You worry about Cadence Stewart," LaMaster said. "She's an All-State-level player that can really produce a lot of points if you let her. And then you've got to worry about Daisha Summers on the inside. Allie Dunford is playing a lot better right now."
With an experienced team like Greenbrier East, LaMaster said there's not a lot of margin for error and the Patriots have to limit turnovers.
"A few times down there against their pressure we almost threw the ball right to them," LaMaster said. "If you can take your time and work your way through it, you have a chance. If you start slinging the ball blindly because you're scared to handle the ball, you're gonna have problems."