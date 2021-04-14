One by one, Capital keeps clicking off mileposts on its girls basketball journey.
The Cougars picked up another Wednesday evening, winning their first postseason game since 2016 as they downed South Charleston 44-38 in a Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinal at Capital High School.
Talayah Boxley and Natalya Sayles helped Capital rule the boards as they combined for 27 points and 27 rebounds. Boxley scored 12 of her 13 points in the first half as the Cougars led 20-16 and finished with 17 rebounds. The perfect complement, Sayles had 10 of her 14 points in the second half and grabbed 10 missed shots. Capital amassed a whopping 47-23 edge in team rebounds.
“My girls just wanted it,’’ said Capital coach Michael Cunningham. “The first couple practices we had leading up to this [game], there was a lot of energy. Just coming together, and that’s the thing — you want your team to come together at this time, so we can try to make a run. This is it. We’ve got our chance. The goal is to get to the Civic Center [for the state tournament].’’
So far this season, Capital (8-6) has beaten Class AAA power Nitro and two-time defending champion Parkersburg and took another step toward posting its first winning record since the 2011-12 season. The Cougars also appeared in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions consolation game last weekend.
On Friday, they visit rival George Washington (12-3) in the sectional finals at 7 p.m. The loser is not eliminated in that contest, but must go on the road for the co-regional finals the following week.
“The girls played hard tonight,’’ Cunningham said. “It’s all a credit to them. They wanted it. We started out slow offensively and didn’t do too much and Boxley kind of carried us in that first half. But just proud of the girls and working with my seniors. They went through a lot of losing seasons to get to this point, and it’s just a blessing to get past the sectional [opener] for them.’’
The game was close — though low-scoring — for much of the way, and was tied at 27 after three quarters. SC (5-9) needed a surge at the tail end of the third quarter to get back even. After falling behind 25-18, the Black Eagles went on a 9-2 run to catch up, with Maliha Witten providing a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw in that SC rally. She led the Black Eagles with 13 points.
Capital was still ahead just 35-34 when Sidney Harris knocked down a 3 for the Black Eagles with 3:18 remaining. But just seven seconds later, Sayles sank a 3 for Capital to regain some momentum for the home side. The key sequence came with 41 seconds left and the Cougars ahead 42-36. Mya Toombs hit the floor to steal the ball and fed a streaking Abbie Robinson for a fast-break basket.
Toombs added seven rebounds for Capital and Robinson six. SC coach Gary Greene realized the effect all of the Cougars’ second-chance points had on his team.
“We told them at the end of the first quarter, at halftime and the end of the third quarter, the offensive boards were killing us,’’ Greene said. “We just didn’t rebound. That’s been the story for us all year long. We’re not very big, but there’s not much excuse to not box out a little bit. We just didn’t rebound. If we rebound half of those, we’ve got a chance to pull this game out.’’
South Charleston wasn’t able to make up its rebounding deficit by superior shooting, since each team shot about 34% from the floor, or with a big turnover differential, since the Black Eagles ended with 13 turnovers and Capital 15.
“Our kids played hard,’’ Greene said. “I think they’re one of the best defensive teams in the state. When we play like this, we’ve held some teams under 40 and right around 40. But offensively, we just can’t get enough points on the board. We had every chance to win it, if we have any offense. But [Capital] has improved a lot.’’