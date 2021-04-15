Seven Kanawha Valley girls basketball teams go for sectional championships Friday as postseason play heats up around West Virginia.
One of those participants is Capital (8-6), which hasn’t been in this position in a while. When the Cougars knocked off South Charleston 44-38 in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 semifinals on Wednesday, it was their first postseason victory since 2016.
They earned the right to take on the section’s top seed, George Washington (12-3), at 7 p.m. Friday at GW High School. The Patriots, ranked No. 3 in the final Associated Press AAAA state poll, have beaten Capital twice already this season by scores of 57-35 and 59-45.
Cougars coach Michael Cunningham, whose program is seeking its first winning season since 2011-12, knows his players have to focus of guarding GW 3-point shooters such as Kalissa Lacy, Macie Mallory, Vivian Ho and Finley Lohan.
“We’ve just got to get on them shooters,’’ Cunningham said. “They’ve got a team full of shooters. They get out and spread the floor, and they look for those shooters. They’re high volume 3-point shooters, but they make a good percentage of them.
“So it’s just get a hand up and challenge them and make every shot tough. That’s the goal. They’ve been leading this section for a while, so hopefully step by step, we’re going to get there. It’s a blessing to get to this point.’’
Three more Kanawha Valley teams are competing Friday in Class AAA sectional championship games — Sissonville (6-7) hosts Midland Trail (7-0) in Region 3 Section 2, while Winfield (7-9) visits Nitro (12-1) in Region 4 Section 1. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7.
Sissonville moved into the sectional finals — which also carries a berth into next week’s regionals — without playing a game. Nicholas County, the Indians’ scheduled first-round opponent in Region 3 Section 2, is currently under quarantine and can’t play, so Sissonville advances uncontested. Like in football, no forfeit wins or losses will be issued when teams are held out of postseason games due to COVID protocol.
Since 2009, teams that lose in the sectional final round are not eliminated from postseason play, but must go on the road in the regional co-finals in order to obtain a berth in the state tournament.
Sissonville and Midland Trail did not meet during the regular season, but Nitro bested Winfield 57-41 on March 9.
The remaining Kanawha Valley teams in Friday’s sectional finals are Buffalo (7-3) and Charleston Catholic (7-4) in Class AA Region 4 Section 1 at Catholic’s Athletic Facility. First throw-in there is also set for 7.
The Irish downed the Bison 42-28 during their March 10 regular-season game.