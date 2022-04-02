Capital's girls basketball team had a successful go of it in 2022, earning a 15-10 record -- its first winning record sine the 2011-12 season -- along with a Class AAAA Region 4 title and a state tournament berth.
Three Cougars were named to the Gazette-Mail's All-Kanawha Valley first team.
Talayah Boxley, Natalyia Sayles and Kyra Brown are Capital's three first-team representatives.
Nitro senior Emily Lancaster and George Washington sophomore Finley Lohan round out the five-player first team.
Boxley, a 5-foot-10 senior who made the first team for the second year in a row, also earned Kanawha Valley Player of the Year honors. Sissonville freshman Kynadee Britton earned Rookie of the Year and Nitro senior Danielle Ward is Defensive Player of the Year.
Capital coach Michael Cunningham described Boxley as a "walking double-double."
"She's just a nice girl on and off the court," Cunningham said. "She's someone that's really a guard but because she's one of our tallest girls she was willing to play at any position I put her at, which just showed her all-around skill level. She's a walking double-double, someone that you can almost guarantee 10-plus points and 10-plus rebounds."
Boxley averaged slightly better than a double-double this season, scoring 13.3 points per game with an average of 10.3 rebounds. Boxley was also named to the all-defensive team as she averaged two steals, two deflections and a block per game.
Sayles, a 5-9 senior, averaged 14.3 points with 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game while 5-7 junior Brown scored 13 points and 3.6 rebounds per game to earn first-team honors.
Boxley and Brown both scored 48 postseason points.
"Natalyia Sayles has been doing an awesome job, plays real good defense," Cunningham said. "She can get to the basket and shoot the jump shot real well. Kyra Brown, she's just so nice with the ball. She'll get a lot her buckets in penetration."
Before this season, Capital hadn't had a winning season in 10 years. In his fifth year as head coach, Cunningham led the Cougars to a winning record and state tournament berth.
In Cunningham's first year as head coach, Capital went 0-23. For Capital's remarkable turnaround, Cunningham earned Kanawha Valley Coach of the Year. He credited his players.
"That's the thing, as a coach you're only as good as your players," Cunningham said. "They're the ones who put the ball in the basket. They were easy to coach. They listened. They allowed me to coach them. Basketball is a commitment for high school kids and I'm just blessed with an awesome group of kids that allowed me to coach them."
2021 Class AAA state champion Nitro lost Brooklyn Bowen and Baylee Goins after their title run, and Lancaster had big shoes to fill. The 5-11 senior filled those shoes well, averaging 12.5 points and 10.1 rebounds to help the Wildcats win a Class AAA Region 4 title to send Nitro back to the state tournament.
"Emily was just a very special piece of the puzzle this year," Nitro coach Pat Jones said. "With her size inside, the way she rebounded and the way she grew as a player from her freshman year to her senior year was remarkable.
"She listens well, she takes instructions well. I told her as a freshman she could be one of the best players in the state by her senior year if she just focused. By her senior year she averaged a double-double. If you go back to last year I don't think she averaged five points or five rebounds per game."
Lohan was the only underclassman on the first team but she was an unequivocal leader for the Patriots. The 5-11 sophomore was the 2021 All-Valley Rookie of the Year and it seems her selection to that team was founded as her body of work in 2022 earned her first-team All-Kanawha Valley honors.
"We lost four starters from last year, three to graduation, one to injury" GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. "The only returning kid is Finley Lohan as a sophomore. We probably played her out of position due to necessity. We put a lot on her and she was able to handle it really well. She did a great job for us all year. She was a tremendous part of the success we had."
Lohan led the Patriots in scoring with 14.4 points per game with a 39.3 field goal percentage. Lohan pulled in 143 rebounds and tallied 95 assists.
She was crucial in helping her team to a regional championship over Greenbrier East. Lohan scored a team-high 22 points in the Patriots' 53-48 win over Greenbrier East in the Class AAAA Region 3 co-final. Two of those points came on a layup in overtime to help seal the win and state title berth for the Patriots.
LaMaster said he was playing with house money as his young team made it to the state tournament.
"She played a tremendous game at Greenbrier East, as did all my kids," LaMaster said. "From that standpoint I said 'We got these young kids in the regional championship. We're gonna build off this. This is gonna be good for us.' Finley and the girls took it up a level and got us a regional title and got us to the Civic Center. After that it was essentially house money with a young team."
On the second team are Winfield's Meghan Taylor, Buffalo's Abby Darnley, Britton, Nitro's Taylor Maddox and Charleston Catholic's Annie Cimino.
The third team includes Sissonville's Madison McCutcheon, Herbert Hoover's Taylor Ray, Capital's Mya Toombs, Hurricane's Maddy Young and Nitro's Lena Elkins.
Cimino, Boxley, Danielle Ward, Patricia Ward and Hoover's Caroline Woody make up the all-defensive team.
Nitro's Ava Edwards, Britton, South Charleston's Natalie Smith and St. Albans' Annaneisha Johnson and Samyah Riggan made the all-rookie team. All are freshmen.