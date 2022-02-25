Capital turned up the pressure on George Washington Friday night and turned it into a sectional championship.
Talayah Boxley’s double-double led a balanced effort as the Cougars wore down GW 54-41 in the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 title game at Capital High School.
Boxley led the Cougars with 18 points and 14 rebounds and got scoring support from Mya Toombs (12 points) and Natalyia Sayles (11).
The win sends Capital (14-10) into Wednesday’s Region 3 co-finals at home against Woodrow Wilson, which fell to Greenbrier East 49-34 Friday. George Washington will visit Greenbrier East in the other Region 3 co-final. Regional winners qualify for the upcoming state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
It’s been a long time coming for the Cougars, who posted their first winning season in 10 years.
“I’m so proud of them, from where we came,’’ said Capital coach Michael Cunningham. “That’s the plan, to try to get to that Civic Center. It’s just a blessing. The girls have worked hard and done everything we’ve asked them to do, and it showed on the court. It was nothing special I called; they got after it.’’
The bulk of the game was quite close, with the score tied at 23 at halftime. The first half included a 12-0 run by Capital to take a 23-18 lead, but the Patriots surged to knot it back up at the break.
Capital then kept taking small leads and GW kept retaliating, tying the game again at 28 and 40. The Cougars led 40-33 before GW went on a 7-0 burst, capped by a turnaround shot by Alaira Evans (12 points, 10 rebounds).
The tide was slowing turning, however, as far as Capital’s defensive pressure. GW shot just 33% in the second half (7 of 21), committed half its 16 turnovers and saw four Cougars steals result in layups at the other end of the court.
Boxley figured heavily into Capital’s 10-0 run to turn that 40-all score into a 50-40 Cougars lead. She got it started with a rebound basket, then swiped the ball and Kyra Brown finished at the other end. Mya Toombs hit a 3 for Capital with 3:44 left to make it 47-40 and three free throws bumped the lead up to 10.
“They turned up their energy on defense, their pressure,’’ said GW coach Jamie LaMaster, “and they forced us into some bad decisions and they turned those turnovers into points. Credit Capital and Michael — he’s done a great job. He’s got something going over there.’’
GW was also hamstrung in its comeback attempt over the final two minutes because it had just three team fouls and wasn’t able to put Capital at the free-throw line for a long stretch. The Cougars made 7 of 9 in the fourth quarter when they finally got to the line.
“We played extremely hard,’’ LaMaster said, “and we’ve improved dramatically as well. It was a great game tonight. They came out on top, and they made it tough on us.’’
Finley Lohan’s 14 points and eight rebounds led the Patriots, and she was backed by Evans, Kierstyn Fore (11 points) and Kensy Thomas (nine rebounds).
Capital had just seven turnovers and lost the rebound battle by one (36-35).
“We just made a couple stops down the stretch,’’ Cunningham said, “and that’s basketball.
“GW was hitting open shots and Finley was getting downhill on us and forcing our help to come over, and she was making the right play and hitting her teammates. But they don’t go as deep this year, so they don’t sub and when you’re doing that iron man the whole game, you get tired.’’