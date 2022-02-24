Buffalo probably felt pretty good about its chances of knocking off top-seeded Charleston Catholic Thursday evening. Then came the third quarter.
The Irish held the Bison scoreless in the third period and bounced back from a halftime deficit to secure a 35-23 victory in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 championship game at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
The win sends the Irish (9-11) into next Thursday’s Region 4 co-finals with a home game against the loser of Friday’s Ravenswood-Roane County contest. Buffalo (14-7) isn’t eliminated, but must now hit the road against the Ravenswood-Roane winner.
Annie Cimino led Catholic with 12 points and Chloe Clark added a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds). The Irish forced 17 Buffalo turnovers with their aggressive man-to-man defense.
The Irish outscored Buffalo 10-0 in the third quarter, turning an 18-17 deficit into a 27-18 lead. That was just part of a 16-0 overall Catholic run as the Bison went scoreless for more than 12 minutes between the second and fourth periods.
“I thought the first half, we came out just a little bit stagnant,’’ said Irish coach Wes Hevener. “I didn’t like our intensity on the defensive side, and we talked about it at halftime.
“We came out in the second half and a big part was applying ball pressure to try and force them off-hand as much as we could. I thought the girls did a good job of being on ball and I thought we closed out, and thought we did a good job of hedging some of the screens.’’
Buffalo coach Mike Kelly was aware of the defensive doings of the Irish, as Catholic edged the Bison 34-33 during the regular season.
“We knew what they were going to do,’’ Kelly said. “You’ve got to be able to play against man-to-man, you’ve got to be able to fight and to score. We missed a few layups early and it really hurt us. You miss a shot and you lose your composure a little bit and start pressing.
“We’re not a good man-to-man team. We just don’t have anybody to beat someone off the dribble. We don’t have that-type person. Coach [Hevener] knows that and does a great job with it. They play hard, hard, hard and it’s a credit to them and a credit to him.’’
By the time Abby Darnley turned in a three-point play with 4:59 left in the game, Buffalo had fallen behind 31-18. The Bison went 0 of 11 shooting in the third quarter with two turnovers. It altered the course of the game, since in the first 21/2 quarters neither side led by more than three points.
“We didn’t accept the challenge,’’ Kelly said. “We knew at halftime they were going to come out and get after you and we’ve got to be able to handle it, and we didn’t. But we still live another day.’’
Darnley and Chloe Hale each scored eight points to pace Buffalo. Lilly Wyant grabbed seven rebounds for the Bison, but Buffalo trailed off the boards 27-24.
Defense has long been the name of the game for Catholic, which has held 11 opponents under 40 points this season.
“The main emphasis here is always defense,’’ Hevener said. “I think our defense leads to offense. Whether it’s wearing teams down or helping our offense or just leading to steals and transition, that’s kind of how we go about it on a game-by-game basis.
“Buffalo’s got a really good team and coming into the game we were a little nervous because they’ve been playing some good basketball. I think for us to do what we did defensively is a testament to our girls, but take nothing away from Buffalo, which is a very good basketball team.’’