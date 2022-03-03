Charleston Catholic's girls basketball team made the home crowd happy in its Class AA Region 4 co-final against Roane County on Thursday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
The Irish played strong defense, forcing 15 Raider turnovers as they held on for a 37-33 win and advanced to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
Catholic is the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 Wyoming East at 7:15 p.m. on March 9 in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
"It's kind of a surreal feeling," Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. "You have to embrace every time you have the opportunity to make the state tournament because you're never guaranteed that. For these girls to come out and play the way they've played and to earn their way to the state tournament, I could not be more proud of them."
Catholic got out to a 3-0 lead to start the game as Claire Mullen hit a free throw and Katherine Skinner drained a 2-pointer. Roane County couldn't score for the first four minutes of regulation until Kam Starcher found the basket for a 2-pointer and Faith Mason hit two free throws to give the Raiders a 4-3 lead.
Roane County had an 8-7 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Maddie Hall and Starcher each hit 3-pointers early in the period and Roane had a 14-11 lead. Starcher scored two more later in the second to give Roane a 16-13 lead but Catholic's Annie Cimino answered with a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the half and the game went to halftime tied at 16.
Catholic took the lead to start the second half on a Katherine Skinner 2-pointer but Abby Eastman tied the game at 18 for Roane with two points of her own.
With the Irish leading 20-19 midway through the third quarter, Cimino drained another 3-pointer and Catholic took a 23-19 lead. From there, the Irish led the rest of the way.
Catholic got out to its largest lead of the night with five minutes left in the game as Skinner hit a 2-pointer to make the score 33-25.
Roane got within two points of Catholic with less than a minute remaining but the Raiders committed a couple of costly turnovers, including one in which they lost the ball out of bounds with a chance to tie it with 19 seconds remaining.
Cimino then sealed the deal with two free throws and the Irish took the 37-33 Region 4 victory.
Catholic shot 15 of 41 as a team and 5 of 9 from the line. Roane County shot 12 of 30 as a team and was 6 of 12 from the line. Catholic outrebounded Roane 26-21.
Cimino was the leading scorer for the Irish as she was 5 of 10 from the field and 2 of 3 from the line for 14 points. Skinner was the other Catholic double-figure scorer as she was 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line for 10 points.
Mason was Roane County's leading scorer as she was 4 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from the line for 12 points. Starcher was 4 of 6 from the field for 10 points.
"I thought defensively they came out pretty locked in," Hevener said. "I thought early in the game we had a couple of miscues, gave up a couple of early 3s. But we were able to withstand that."