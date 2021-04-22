Charleston Catholic shouldn’t feel any pressure at next week’s state tournament. After all, the way the Irish play defense, they’re the ones constantly applying the pressure.
The Irish forced visiting Roane County into 39 turnovers Thursday evening and made it back to the big show for the first time since 2018 with a 53-22 victory in the Class AA Region 4 co-final at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
Hannah Rahin’s double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for Charleston Catholic, which also got 13 points from Claire Mullen and 16 rebounds and four blocked shots from Sydney Bolles.
Catholic (9-4) has been seeded sixth in the state tournament and will face No. 3 Petersburg at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“It means a lot to me personally, for the kids,’’ said Irish coach Wes Hevener. “We had some adversity through the season where we had to shut down for 10 days [due to COVID-19], but the girls have been resilient. They’ve been out there working hard every day, and it’s humbling for me to see them reach the goal they set out to [get]. It’s because of the hard work they put in, so it’s gratifying.’’
Catholic used its trademark full-court pressure defense to make life miserable for the Raiders (8-9) on Thursday. Roane ended up 6 of 38 shooting (16%) to go along with all the turnovers. The Irish constantly made it difficult for the Raiders to get the ball past halfcourt and into their offense.
“We just kind of thrive off pressure, I think,’’ Rahin said, “and the faster we go and the faster we play ... we just like to play at a faster pace, and we turn our defense into offense. We really thrive off that pressure when other teams get nervous.’’
Roane County was able to shrug off the first salvo from Catholic. After trailing 22-13 at halftime, the Raiders scored the first points of the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Maddie Hall from the left corner to come within six. But before the third quarter was over, the Irish scored 18 of the game’s next 21 points to pretty much end the suspense with a 40-19 advantage.
Elizabeth Rushworth added nine points and seven rebounds for Charleston Catholic, and Bolles scored eight points. All the extra possessions following turnovers allowed the Irish to put up 29 more field goal attempts and 12 more free throws than the Raiders.
Faith Mason had eight points to lead Roane in scoring and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Kamryn Starcher hit a pair of 3s for six points and had eight rebounds.
The next task for the Irish is to prepare for their long-awaited state tournament gig.
“Honestly, the goal is just to get there,’’ Hevener said. “Now that we’re there, we’ll come up with some sort of plan. We’ll get back to work tomorrow.’’
Rahin, who played on the 2018 state tournament squad as a freshman, hopes for a more enduring memory this time around. Three years ago, the Irish were seeded No. 8 and ran smack into top-seeded St. Joseph, a longtime Class A powerhouse, and absorbed a 67-18 loss in the quarterfinals. Also in that game, Catholic starter Mills Mullen suffered a torn ACL.
“There was a lot going on,’’ Rahin said. “But it’s a good feeling to get back. We’ve come up a little bit short the last few years in the regionals — they’ve all been really close, so it felt good to finish it off this year.’’