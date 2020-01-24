It has been a long season and a half since Charleston Catholic held off Meadow Bridge in a regional co-final to make the state tournament in 2018.
Looking around, coach Wes Hevener said it had been awhile — maybe since then — that a home atmosphere had felt like it did on Friday night. And it had been at least that long since the Irish had notched a win as meaningful.
Riding a blistering hot start and some late game-saving plays, Catholic (9-5) picked up momentum and a confidence-boosting 54-47 win over Class A No. 6 Wheeling Central in front of a frenzied student section.
The Maroon Knights (8-9) were playing without senior starters Eden Gainer and Kaylee Reinbeau, both Division I signees (Gainer to Columbia, Reinbeau to Bucknell) and both out with injuries. Gainer is out indefinitely after having meniscus surgery and Reinbeau is expected to miss three to four weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
But shorthanded or not, Central is just two seasons removed from a state title and looms as one of the state’s blue bloods in Class A. For the Irish, it was certainly one to hang their hats on.
“It’s a big win for our program, definitely,” Hevener said. “To come out and play a well-coached team like that, I’m extremely proud of our girls. Some mistakes here and there, we could’ve played cleaner at times, but I think our team is gritty, they fight and I’m just proud of how they played tonight.”
It looked to be a runaway early as Catholic raced out to a 10-2 lead and was able to hold Central at arm’s length until the second half. Some of it bordered on divine intervention as the Irish banked in two 3-pointers in the first half, and by the time Sydney Bolles completed a four-point play with 22.7 seconds showing in the second quarter, Catholic had built a 13-point lead at 33-20.
That advantage swelled to 16 at 41-25 midway through the third quarter, but after going 14 for 33 from the floor in the first half, the Irish started misfiring on some point-blank chances.
Sensing momentum turning, the Knights pounced. Central finished the third quarter from there on a 14-1 run to close within three points at 42-39 entering the final stanza.
“With freshmen you’re going to make mistakes, but they played hard and battled back,” Central coach Penn Kurtz said. “We cut it to three points a couple of times, we just couldn’t get that last basket in.”
Elizabeth Rushworth and Hannah Rahin came up with back-to-back buckets to start the fourth to quell some of Central’s momentum, but they were answered by baskets from the Knights’ Hannah White and Abbey Jones.
Cahtolic’s Clare Tupta and Annie Cimino then hit consecutive transition layups, and with 2:20 remaining, Catholic was up seven again at 50-43. The Irish nearly went up nine but Cimino missed a layup after a third straight Central possession ended in a turnover.
With the game slipping away, Central went into a full-court press and flipped the script, turning the Irish over on back-to-back possessions leading to two free throws for Hannah White and a basket for Tristan White to cut the lead back to three at 50-47.
Hannah White came up with yet another steal on the next possession, but Bolles made the play of the game, coming from behind to swat White’s seemingly wide-open layup, and it led to a run-out bucket for Rahin with 27 seconds left, and that served as the final blow. Tupta added one more basket with nine seconds remaining for account for the final tally.
“The block was huge,” Hevener said. “We’ve talked with everybody about the importance of getting back in transition and not give up easy baskets. I think that’s a testament to what we’re telling them. They’re listening to our game plan, they’re buying in at practice and that play was a part of everything coming together.”
Tupta finished with a game-high 14 points with Rahin scoring 13 despite first-half foul trouble and had Bolles 12. Hannah White led Central with 11 points and Tristan White contributed 10.