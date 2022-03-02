Charleston Catholic and Buffalo are set to play in Class AA co-regional competition on Thursday.
The Irish (9-11) are coming off a 35-23 win over Buffalo in the Region 4 Section 1 title game and will host Roane County in the Region 4 co-regional at 7 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament starting on on March 8 at the Charleston Coliseum.
"I think the girls are feeling good," Charleston Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. "It a familiar opponent. We have a pretty good idea of what we think they're gonna try to do. We're going to put together a game plan that will put us in the best position to be successful."
Catholic has recent history with Roane County as the Irish lost 37-34 at home to Roane on Feb. 26.
Roane doesn't have any seniors but Hevener said the Raiders' juniors are strong.
"They're a junior-heavy team," he said. "Maddie Hall their point guard is a really good ball handler. She shoots the ball really well. Faith Mason is also a really good basketball player. Those two add a lot of difficulties from the defensive end."
Catholic has experience with deep postseason runs as the Irish made it to the state tournament in 2021 but lost to Petersburg 49-46 in the first round.
"We talked about it as a team this week, the goal coming into the season is to make the state tournament," Hevener said. "We've put ourselves in position to be one win away, everything on the line."
Buffalo (12-7) will travel to Ravenswood (14-8) for a 7 p.m. Region 4 matchup.
"We feel really good about them," Buffalo coach Mike Kelly said. "We played them regular season and went to overtime. Ravenswood is a very very good team. They play really hard. They have excellent shooters. Both teams are evenly matched."
Buffalo defeated Ravenswood on the road once already this season as the Bison downed the Red Devils 57-56 in overtime on Jan. 6.