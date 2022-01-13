BUFFALO -- They’ve been called "the gnats."
It’s a name that pesky and slight Charleston Catholic junior guards Annie Cimino and Claire Mullen have grown to embrace.
“It’s fitting I guess,” Cimino admitted. “Sometimes we can get a little bit carried away, but most of the time we try to keep composure. But we try to get people nervous and fired up.”
“It’s sort of a compliment if you think about it,” Mullen added.
Gnats, pests, whatever they’re called, the two help create a bear of a defense for the Irish.
It’s certainly nothing new for Catholic as the two give the Irish their latest athletic and tenacious tandem in the backcourt. For Cimino (5-foot-3) and Mullen (5-6), it’s a tradition steeped as much in their families as it is in the program.
Mullen is the younger sister of Payton and Mills, both of whom also played two-guard for Catholic, while Cimino’s older sister Emma was also a basketball player.
Both Cimino and Mullen would likely list soccer as their primary sport, and that has also been the case in the Charleston Catholic girls basketball program for years. While the Irish don’t necessarily overwhelm anyone offensively, their speed, ferocity and stamina on the defensive side certainly does, and the burden gets heavier as the minutes wear on.
It’s a style of play in which Irish coach Wes Hevener and his players pride themselves.
“They come in and they’re in phenomenal shape,” Hevener said. “We’ve just kind of tweaked some of the things we do defensively to fit how they play the game of soccer. Honestly, defensively they come in and it only takes about a week to get where we need to be. The girls have been fantastic. They buy in to what we’re doing. We try to make it a fun style of basketball for them and I think they enjoy playing that style of basketball.
“We’re lucky to have one of the bigger courts in the area, so we do a lot of full-court stuff. We try to make sure we’re in shape and hang our hat on the defensive side as far as being able to go 92 feet for 32 minutes.”
That defense was enough to lift the Irish (5-2) to a pivotal 34-33 win at Buffalo on Wednesday night in a result that will likely have a large bearing on seeding in Class AA Region 4 Section 2, where the two teams reside. In the win, Catholic forced 25 turnovers and held Bison leading scorer Abby Darnley to seven points.
Cimino scored a career-high 19 points in the contest, and while her defense is a constant, that offense was a welcome sight to a team trying to find a way to replace Sydney Bolles, who led the team in scoring on the way to a state-tournament appearance before graduating last year.
Picking up that scoring slack is something Cimino and Mullen will have to do if the Irish are able to navigate their way back to the Charleston Coliseum in March.
“I think we both have carried this role on our shoulders that, ‘Yeah, we need to step up,’” Cimino said. “We lost our main scorer and we’re juniors now. It should be us.”
The cohesion the two share atop Catholic’s vaunted defense has come naturally over time as they’ve shared the soccer pitch and the basketball court together. Cimino is in her third year of starting with Mullen serving as a key cog off the bench as a freshman before assuming a starting role last year.
That chemistry and familiarity are certainly beneficial on the court, but also when it comes to being more assertive on offense or filling any other needs the team may have.
“I think it helps our chemistry a lot and also knowing if no one else is going to step up, we can talk to each other,” Mullen said. “We trust each other and it helps a lot with the game.”
While last year marked their first state tournament appearance in basketball, Mullen and Cimino are now 3 for 3 in terms of soccer state championships. Big games and big spots are nothing new for them.
What is new, however, is taking larger leadership roles, something to which Cimino alluded when it comes to scoring more. And while success in one sport has far outweighed that of the other thus far, the standard remains the same.
And so does the goal, no matter how much scoring and stopping opponents from scoring the two need to do.
“To me, it was really special and I want to do what I can to get us back this year,” Mullen said. “And winning this game was the start of it because this has a big play in seedings for sectionals leading to the state tournament.”
“We’re still a young team this year,” Cimino added, “so we kind of want to get our teammates there and get them to experience the same thing we got to experience last year.”