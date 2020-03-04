The seedings and schedules are set for the Class A girls basketball state tournament next week at the Charleston Coliseum, with St. Joseph the top seed.
The Irish (22-1), the defending state champions, defeated Williamstown 93-47 on Wednesday in the Class A Region 4 co-final.
Gilmer County (20-5) earned the No. 3 seed and kicks off the tournament against sixth-seeded Wheeling Central (14-11) on Thurdsay at 9:30 am. No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic (25-0) plays No. 7 Tucker County (18-7) at 1 p.m.
St. Joseph takes on No. 8 St. Marys (16-8) in the first game of the evening session Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The last game of the day on Thursday pits No. 4 Pocahontas County (21-4) and No. 5 Summers County (19-6) at 9 p.m.