With the conclusion of Thursday's Class AA region co-finals, the last bracket has been set for next week's girls basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
Winfield (23-2), which bested Logan 58-31 Thursday, is the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 Westside (18-7) in the Class AA quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Nitro (19-7), which defeated Lincoln County 78-69 in overtime Thursday, earned the No. 5 seed and will play the last of Wednesday's quarterfinals at 9 p.m. against No. 4 Lincoln (18-6).
Defending state champion Fairmont Senior (20-5) will be the No. 3 seed and play sixth-seeded PikeView (17-8) in the tournament's first game at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
North Marion (24-1), the top seed in Class AA, will take on No. 8 Bridgeport (13-12) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.