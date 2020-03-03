The seedings and schedules are set for the Class AAA girls high school basketball state tournament next week at the Charleston Coliseum, with two-time defending state champion Parkersburg claiming the top seed.
The Big Reds (19-5) took down Huntington 59-54 on Tuesday in the Class AAA Region 4 co-final.
Woodrow Wilson (19-5) earned the No. 2 seed and kicks off the tournament against seventh-seeded Morgantown (14-11) on Wednesday at 11 a.m, followed by Parkersburg (19-5) and No. 8 Spring Mills (11-14) at 7:15.
Greenbrier East (21-4) checks in as the No. 3 seed and squares off with sixth-seeded Martinsburg (18-5) Thursday at 11:15 a.m. Cabell Midland (18-6), the No. 4 seed, takes on fifth-seeded University (18-7) at 7:15.