Defense was the key for the Sissonville girls basketball team in the second half, so it was only fitting that the Indians made a stop in the final seconds to escape with a thrilling 29-28 victory over Herbert Hoover to win the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 girls basketball championship Friday at Elkview Middle School.
Sissonville (10-13) will host a Region 3 co-final next Tuesday against Shady Spring. Herbert Hoover (13-10) also advances, but goes on the road at PikeView. The winners of both games will advance to the state tournament.
“It’s great to be sectional champions,” Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said. “We have a new coaching staff this season and it’s good to see all the hard work pay off. There was a lot of motivation for us, to win a sectional title, and not have to drive an hour and a half on Tuesday.”
Trailing by one point, Hoover had possession with 14.2 seconds left in the game. After several passes, Taylor Ray drove the lane for the Huskies and attempted a shot, but it bounced off the rim, allowing the Indians to prevail.
The Sissonville defense only allowed six points in the second half. Four came in the third quarter and just two in the fourth, and those didn’t occur until there were 16 seconds to play in the game.
The Indians only scored two points themselves in the fourth quarter but held Hoover to just 1-for-19 shooting from the floor in the second half and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
“Lately we have been playing great defense,” McClanahan said. “That is what carries our team is defense. At the end of the day we got a stop on the final possession, and what a better way to finish it than the defensive side of the ball.”
Sissonville led 29-26 but missed two separate one-and-one opportunities at the free-throw line in the final minute, giving the Huskies hope.
After the second Indians miss at the foul line, Ray attempted a 3-point shot for Hoover but was fouled with 16 seconds left. The junior made the first two free throws but missed the third.
On the ensuing rebound, a jump ball was called, giving the Huskies the final possession and an attempt at the game winner with 14.2 seconds remaining — but with no timeouts to set up a play.
The close game was exactly what McClanahan and the Indians expected after the two teams split in the regular season, with neither team winning by more than three points. Sissonville defeated Hoover 36-33 and the Huskies returned the favor with a narrow 49-48 win in the second meeting.
“This is exactly what we prepared the girls for,” McClanahan said. “We beat them by three at home, and they beat us by one here. A lot of hard work and effort went into this, and the girls played their tails off.”
No Sissonville player scored in double figures but the Indians were balanced. Kynadee Britton led the way with nine points and Madison McCutcheon and Kennedy Jones tallied eight each.
For Hoover, Taylor Ray scored a game-high 12 points, Regan Geary contributed nine points and Courtney Dunbar grabbed 11 rebounds.