For the fourth time in five seasons, the Winfield girls basketball head coaching job has changed hands.
But this time around, it won’t be a complete change of direction.
DJ Williams, who assisted under Kelsey Spang last year after a two-year run as the Sissonville boys head coach, has taken over the reins and held his first official practice on Monday as part of the three-week practice period.
Williams will inherit a team that lost four starters and five senior contributors in its seven-player rotation and one that had cruised into the state semifinals in March before the coronavirus eventually caused the remainder of the state tournament to be canceled.
It’s a daunting task for anyone, but Williams — who has already established relationships and rapport with the players returning — is looking forward to the challenge.
“I learned a lot during those two years at Sissonville,” Williams said. “Three were situations I could’ve handled better, but they also prepared me for this moment right here. Last year, coaching that group of girls, it was a fun time and I just felt as though I clicked in Winfield. [Principal] Bruce [McGrew] has been great to me, [athletic director] Will [Isaacs] has been great to me and these kids have embraced me as if I’ve been there for 10 years. I feel like I’m home when I’m there.”
The Generals’ top four scorers — point guard ZZ Russell, forwards Lauren and Emily Hudson and shooting guard Mara McGrew — are all gone and there are nine freshmen on the current 20-player roster. Among the team’s returners, only rising junior guard Kierstyn Doss and post player Kennedy Dean garnered significant playing time last season.
But where the Generals have separated themselves in seasons past has been in tempo and frantic, pressure defense. While Williams expects things to change in terms of go-to players and leadership roles, at least for now, the methods should remain the same.
“One of the first things I asked the girls was, ‘How do you want to play?’ ” Williams said. “The girls responded by saying they wanted to play the same way with pressure and pushing the pace on offense.
“The plan is to still play the same way we played before. When you take input from players into account, they tend to buy in more.”
Another thing Williams doesn’t anticipate changing is the newfound mental toughness the Generals displayed a year ago. When pushed, last season’s Winfield team nearly always found in answer in finishing with a 24-2 record.
That knack for overcoming adversity wasn’t always there for the Generals, but the process of ensuring that it has become ingrained in the program started during the team’s Monday practice.
“A lot of today was just a mental practice,” Williams said. “We know basketball is mental and I want our girls to be mentally tough. When you’re down 10 points with two minutes left and the calls aren’t going your way or it’s hot in the gym or you’re tired, I want our girls to say, ‘Hey, nothing beats what we went through in practice. This is just a small obstacle to overcome.’ ”
Mental toughness is one thing. As for talent, Williams said he is confident this group can succeed and that the big group of incoming ninth graders has a bright future in front of it.
Whether or not that comes to fruition, only time will tell. But Williams will be front and center to watch that process and that may be the part he’s most looking forward to.
“To try and replace those girls [the team’s graduated seniors] is a task I don’t know can be done,” Williams said. “But those girls are gone and they’re not coming back. But what we do have, we have the chance for some of these girls to step up and make a name for themselves with those same opportunities.”