East Fairmont didn’t force turnovers from Charleston Catholic every time down the floor, but the Bees’ pressure defense did enough damage to get the job done.
Kailee Haymond scored half her 12 points in the final 2:20 Friday evening as East Fairmont worked its way past the Irish 55-46 at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
The Bees (3-0), ranked No. 9 in the state’s Class AAA preseason poll, used their press to coax 29 turnovers from the Irish (4-2), including seven in the final quarter after Class AA Catholic had shaved its deficit down to two points.
“I thought there were several times throughout the game where we got a little bit panicked,’’ said Irish coach Wes Hevener. “The style of basketball that East Fairmont plays, they’re going to beat you up and down the court, and we’re the kind of team that likes that … we’re always going to be a little bit higher volume in turnovers, but 29 is too many. They did a good job speeding us up.’’
East led 28-24 at halftime and stretched the lead as high as 12 points before the third quarter ended and Catholic launched a late comeback.
A Claire Mullen basket brought the Irish within 45-43 with 2:50 remaining, but Haymond responded almost immediately with a driving shot to bump the lead back to four. Haymond (4 of 4) and Kenly Rogers (2 of 2) combined to swish six straight free throws in the final 49 seconds to ice the decision.
Rogers also scored 12 points for East and like Haymond, had three of her team’s 15 steals. Morgan Cochran added 11 points, six rebounds and three thefts for the Bees.
East Fairmont coach James Beckman was glad to pick up the victory, but pointed to his own team’s miscues – including 22 turnovers – as reason not to get too satisfied.
“We’ve got to clean up a lot of things, especially offensive-wise,’’ Beckman said. “We can’t let our defensive style control how we play offense. We’ve got to do a little bit better job of pace and space offensively. I thought they got the best of us throughout the game, especially at crunch time.’’
East’s depth paid dividends, as nine different players scored. Catholic, meanwhile, got a superb game from freshman low post Mary Rushworth (28 points, 10 rebounds), who had 61% of her team’s points.
“We have deep bench,’’ Beckman said, “so we’re able [to do that] and we have a lot of confidence in our bench. We play a lot of young kids, too, so that’s not unusual for us.’’
Rogers, a smooth shooter, had eight of her 12 points in the second quarter as the Bees went from a tie game to as many as eight points ahead. She only too three shots the rest of the game.
“I think, in general, her composure doesn’t change,’’ Beckman said of Rogers. “You’ve got a three-year varsity letterman right there as a junior. She was more worried about getting the W and getting her team into things.’’
Catholic took a little time getting adjusted to the swarming Bees defense. The Irish turned the ball over on their first three possessions and weren’t even able to get off a shot until 2:14 had elapsed.
“I think they present a different challenge,’’ Hevener said, “a challenge we hadn’t seen yet this year, a team that pressures you for 32 minutes. We’re kind of similar teams – with some of our concepts, we do what they do. So it was kind of a unique situation. From the films I’ve seen, not too many teams press them, so it was kind of interesting to see how that was going to unfold.
“They’ve got a great basketball team, very deep, 12 players. And we knew coming in, it would be a tough test. I know the result isn’t what we wanted, but I thought we competed very well, and I like where we’re at. We’ve got to clean up some small things.’’
Annie Cimino had six points and two of Catholic’s eight steals. The Irish also led in rebounding 32-30, with Rushworth’s 10 leading the way.
“Mary has come in very coachable,’’ Hevener said. “She does everything we ask her to do and works very hard. I think that’s a testament to her to be able to step in at this level and she really has a knack for the speed of the game. Sometimes that’s a little bit different for a freshman, but I think the way we practice helps her. She’s been fantastic offensively as well.’’