Hevener
Charleston Catholic coach Wes Hevener talks to his team during halftime of Friday's game between the Irish and East Fairmont at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility. 

 PHOTO BY Rick Ryan

East Fairmont didn’t force turnovers from Charleston Catholic every time down the floor, but the Bees’ pressure defense did enough damage to get the job done.

Kailee Haymond scored half her 12 points in the final 2:20 Friday evening as East Fairmont worked its way past the Irish 55-46 at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.